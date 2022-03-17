Holi 2022: Best Waterproof Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Holi is just around the corner. So, you might be planning to buy a waterproof smartwatch or earphones. If you are one of them, you are at the right place. The e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart are hosting sales on the occasion of Holi. You can purchase your favorite brand's smartwatch at an affordable price tag.

Also, if your budget is not high, there is nothing to worry about. There are several brands that are offering waterproof smartwatches under Rs. 5,000. Check here some of the best waterproof smartwatches available in India.

Boat Storm Price: Rs. 2,249

Key Specs 1.3 inches Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)

Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker

Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance

Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor DIZO Watch 2 Price: Rs. 2,699

Key Specs 1.69 inch Bright Full Touch Screen

5ATM Water Resistance

Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor

15 Sports Modes

10-Day Battery Life

100+ Stylish Watch Faces

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Boat Xtend Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs Alexa built-in Voice Assistant that sets reminders, alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command!

1.69" big square colour LCD display with a round dial features complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly. BoAt Xtend comes with support for 50 different watch faces

Multiple watch faces with customizable options to match your OOTD, every day!

The ambient light display allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch, suited to your environment.

The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels.

The watch also monitors your heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen levels) to keep a tab on your overall health.

Track all stages of sleep every night and keep a tab on your sleep health with the sleep monitoring feature on the watch. Fire-Boltt Talk Price: Rs. 3,499

Key Specs Bluetooth Calling : Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch

Enable Bluetooth Calling Function: First connect to the compatible app. Then manually go to the phone's Bluetooth settings and pair the watch

3D HD Display : 1.28 Full Circle 3D HD bevel curved glass

Comprehensive Health Data : Track your SPO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate

With Call Function

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Noise ColorFit Caliber Price: Rs. 2,699

Key Specs 1.69" LCD full touch screen

150+ customizable and cloud based watch faces

60 Sports Mode|Body Temperature sensor

IP68 water resistant

Quick replies (Android only)

Blood oxygen, Heart rate monitor, Stress monitor and sleep monitor

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,899

Key Specs 1.6 inch Large Color LCD Full Touch Screen with 2.5D Curved Glass and 240*288 pixel Resolution

Ultra Thin 9.5mm and IP68 Water Resistance

27 Sports Mode | Large 8 Days Battery Power

Smart Health Tracking with

SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring

100 + Cloud Faces to match each style | All in One Social Update Notifications

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor, Health & Medical

Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days Fire-Boltt Ninja Price: Rs. 1,899

Key Specs Industrys First Touch To Wake Featuring Full Touch Smartwatch

Full Touch Screen 1.3 inch HD Display Smartwatch with SpO2

Fashion On Your Sleeve - Full Metal Body and Ultra Light Weight Designed to Make You Look Stunning Always

SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitoring & Heart Rate Tracking & Blood Pressure Tracking

7 Sports Modes - Running, Walking, Cycling, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Skipping.

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 5 days Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Price: Rs. 3,299

Key Specs ruView TM Display: The industry-leading TruView TM Display ensures that you get the bigger picture on the 1.55'' touchscreen HD display with 320x360 pixels.

Battery Life: The 10-day battery life ensures that there is nothing between you and your health.

NoiseFit App: Know your health better with the dedicated NoiseFit App. Analyse your health with detailed progress report. Amp up your daily workout sessions with easy-to-follow workout videos and get better in achieving your health targets with activity challenges.

14 Sports Modes: The 14 sports modes ensure that you can play your game and keep track of it even better.

Waterproof Design: With the 5ATM waterproof design, get ready to just dive in Fire-Boltt Ring Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs Fire-Boltt Ring enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, option to access recent calls & sync your phone's contacts.

To enable Bluetooth Calling Function, first connect it to the compatible app. Once connected, manually go to the phone's Bluetooth settings and pair this smartwatch (Bluetooth Name: BSW005). Upon pairing, you will get a notification: Connected for calls and audio.

The Smartwatch tracks your real time Blood Oxygen Spo2 and has 24*7 Heart Rate Tracking. It also has Sleep and Fitness Tracking.

Industry Best Display of 1.7 Inches Size

Sleek & Fashionable Metal Body The one-click control mode and honey comb menu helps you quickly navigate The watch can work for 24 Hours with Bluetooth Calling ( Normal Usage )*, 8 Days without Bluetooth Calling

Equipped with an inbuilt speaker, this smartwatch lets you play your favourite tracks on the Watch without having to take out your phone. Boat Flash Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs 1.3"(33mm) LCD display with a round dial that sports complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control.

The health monitoring feature in the watch helps you keep a track of heart rate & blood oxygen levels.

The daily activity tracker records daily steps taken, calories burnt and distances covered.

10 active sports modes include: running, walking, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping & swimming.

Loaded with features, the watch Flash offers 7 day (when in use) battery life so you never miss the fun. Up to 20 days on stand by.

Customize your watch with 6 watch faces to match your style, every day!

Receive all important notifications, from calls & texts, to social media & sedentary alerts, all in one place Noise ColorFit Brio Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs Best-In Segment Resolution with 360*400 pixels

3.86 cms (1.52") TruView HD Display and 100+ personalized watch faces

Super light and slim with 30gms weight and 9mm thickness

Noise Health Suite: Blood oxygen monitor (Spo2), Stress monitor, Sleep monitor, 24*7 Heart Rate monitor

50 sports modes and up to 10-day battery Special features: Smart DND & quick reply with NoiseFit App

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Realme Watch 2 Pro Price: Rs. 4,699

Key Specs 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display for fine picture quality and vivid colors

Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitors

Dual Satellite Low Power GPS supporting GLONASS and GPS provides accurate & independent path tracking for running, jogging, cycling, walking.

Up to 14 Days Battery Life (based on usage)

90 Sport Modes - Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Spinning, Hiking, Basketball, Yoga, Rowing, Elliptical, Cricket etc Realme Watch S Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs 1.3 inch Auto Brightness Touchscreen

Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor, IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes

100+ Stylish Watch Faces to be Updated via OTA | Aluminium Alloy Case for a Premium Look and Durability

Designed by Grafflex | Magnetic Charging Base for Hassle-free Charging

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor Boat Watch Vertex Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs 1.69' HD Display(100+ Cloud Based Watch Faces)

24 Hours Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor

Health Ecosystem via boAt Crest App

7-10 days Battery Life(dependent on usage)

Sleep Tracking & Guided Breathing| Music & Camera Control

IP67 Dust, Sweat and Splash Resistant

Multiple Sports Mode: Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball and Football

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs 1.3 HD Full Touch Display with Button and Full Metal Body

240 x 240 Pixel Resolution with 2.5D Curved Glass

Unique Menu - This watch has a Honeycomb rotating menu

Powerful Battery Backup - With 10 days of use and 15 days on standby.

8 Sports Mode - Walking, Running, Cycling, Basketball, Skipping, Football, Swimming, Badminton

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Fire-Boltt BSW001 Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs Optical Heart rate sensor with real time monitoring of heart rate during exercise. Keep a track of your SPO2 to ensure good & healthy life. Heart Rate, SPO2 Tracking available in this Smart Watch. (If a patient is suffering from Covid 19 please use a medical device prescribed by the Doctor)

The watch is slim & exquisite, comes with a removable watch strap. It features a Full HD Touch Display & a Wrist Sense that turns on the display

1.4" colour display and full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate. Transparent 2.5D curved glass with a resolution of 240*240 pixels.

8 days battery life to avoid frequent charge and focus on your daily activities. The smart watch has a standby Time of 360 Hours.

Unlimited Built in Watch Faces and also multiple Downloadable from the App}

7 workout modes: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football; Count steps, distance, and calories burned in this Smart Watch

Never remove the watch in any case of sweating or rains or water contact. Amazfit Bip U Price: Rs. 3,499

Key Specs (SpO2) Blood-oxygen Level Measurement

Heart Rate Monitoring and PAI Heath Assessment System

60+ Sports Modes and 5 ATM Water Resistance

Smart Notifications for Incoming Calls, Text Messages, Apps, and Calendars

Check Out Our Store : Click on the blue Amazfit link below the Product title, to explore our other models

