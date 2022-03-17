Just In
- 7 min ago How To Change YouTube Channel Name On Mobile, Desktop: Simple Steps For Budding YouTube Stars
- 1 hr ago Google I/O 2022 Date Officially Announced; What To Expect, Live-Stream Details For India
- 2 hrs ago How To Set Daily Time Limit On Instagram; Step-By-Step Guide
- 2 hrs ago Redmi K50, K50 Pro, And K50 Pro+ Launch Today; Livestream Details, Specifications & Price
Don't Miss
- News Delhi HC on why students are going abroad for medical education
- Movies Kerala Govt To Bring In Law For Women's Protection In Malayalam Cinema
- Finance 5 Top-Rated Mutual Funds That Invests In Governments Bond, Given Over 21% Returns On 5-Year
- Sports IPL 2022: RR coach Sangakkara banks on Ashwin-Chahal magic to reclaim title
- Education UP Board Admit Card 2022 Released At upmsp.edu.in, Here’s How To Download UP 10th, 12th Hall Ticket
- Automobiles Toyota Mirai Becomes Part Of Pilot Study By Indian Government: Project Inaugurated By Nitin Gadkari
- Lifestyle Queen Of The World: India Brings 7 Titles Home From The Beauty Pageant
- Travel Best Holi Destinations In India
Holi 2022: Best Waterproof Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 In India
Holi is just around the corner. So, you might be planning to buy a waterproof smartwatch or earphones. If you are one of them, you are at the right place. The e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart are hosting sales on the occasion of Holi. You can purchase your favorite brand's smartwatch at an affordable price tag.
Also, if your budget is not high, there is nothing to worry about. There are several brands that are offering waterproof smartwatches under Rs. 5,000. Check here some of the best waterproof smartwatches available in India.
Boat Storm
Price: Rs. 2,249
Key Specs
- 1.3 inches Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)
- Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker
- Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance
- Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
DIZO Watch 2
Price: Rs. 2,699
Key Specs
- 1.69 inch Bright Full Touch Screen
- 5ATM Water Resistance
- Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor
- 15 Sports Modes
- 10-Day Battery Life
- 100+ Stylish Watch Faces
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Boat Xtend
Price: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Alexa built-in Voice Assistant that sets reminders, alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command!
- 1.69" big square colour LCD display with a round dial features complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly. BoAt Xtend comes with support for 50 different watch faces
- Multiple watch faces with customizable options to match your OOTD, every day!
- The ambient light display allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch, suited to your environment.
- The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels.
- The watch also monitors your heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen levels) to keep a tab on your overall health.
- Track all stages of sleep every night and keep a tab on your sleep health with the sleep monitoring feature on the watch.
Fire-Boltt Talk
Price: Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Calling : Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch
- Enable Bluetooth Calling Function: First connect to the compatible app. Then manually go to the phone's Bluetooth settings and pair the watch
- 3D HD Display : 1.28 Full Circle 3D HD bevel curved glass
- Comprehensive Health Data : Track your SPO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Noise ColorFit Caliber
Price: Rs. 2,699
Key Specs
- 1.69" LCD full touch screen
- 150+ customizable and cloud based watch faces
- 60 Sports Mode|Body Temperature sensor
- IP68 water resistant
- Quick replies (Android only)
- Blood oxygen, Heart rate monitor, Stress monitor and sleep monitor
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- 1.6 inch Large Color LCD Full Touch Screen with 2.5D Curved Glass and 240*288 pixel Resolution
- Ultra Thin 9.5mm and IP68 Water Resistance
- 27 Sports Mode | Large 8 Days Battery Power
- Smart Health Tracking with
- SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring
- 100 + Cloud Faces to match each style | All in One Social Update Notifications
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor, Health & Medical
- Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days
Fire-Boltt Ninja
Price: Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- Industrys First Touch To Wake Featuring Full Touch Smartwatch
- Full Touch Screen 1.3 inch HD Display Smartwatch with SpO2
- Fashion On Your Sleeve - Full Metal Body and Ultra Light Weight Designed to Make You Look Stunning Always
- SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitoring & Heart Rate Tracking & Blood Pressure Tracking
- 7 Sports Modes - Running, Walking, Cycling, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Skipping.
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 5 days
Noise Colorfit Pro 3
Price: Rs. 3,299
Key Specs
- ruView TM Display: The industry-leading TruView TM Display ensures that you get the bigger picture on the 1.55'' touchscreen HD display with 320x360 pixels.
- Battery Life: The 10-day battery life ensures that there is nothing between you and your health.
- NoiseFit App: Know your health better with the dedicated NoiseFit App. Analyse your health with detailed progress report. Amp up your daily workout sessions with easy-to-follow workout videos and get better in achieving your health targets with activity challenges.
- 14 Sports Modes: The 14 sports modes ensure that you can play your game and keep track of it even better.
- Waterproof Design: With the 5ATM waterproof design, get ready to just dive in
Fire-Boltt Ring
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Fire-Boltt Ring enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, option to access recent calls & sync your phone's contacts.
- To enable Bluetooth Calling Function, first connect it to the compatible app. Once connected, manually go to the phone's Bluetooth settings and pair this smartwatch (Bluetooth Name: BSW005). Upon pairing, you will get a notification: Connected for calls and audio.
- The Smartwatch tracks your real time Blood Oxygen Spo2 and has 24*7 Heart Rate Tracking. It also has Sleep and Fitness Tracking.
- Industry Best Display of 1.7 Inches Size
- Sleek & Fashionable Metal Body The one-click control mode and honey comb menu helps you quickly navigate The watch can work for 24 Hours with Bluetooth Calling ( Normal Usage )*, 8 Days without Bluetooth Calling
- Equipped with an inbuilt speaker, this smartwatch lets you play your favourite tracks on the Watch without having to take out your phone.
Boat Flash
Price: Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- 1.3"(33mm) LCD display with a round dial that sports complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control.
- The health monitoring feature in the watch helps you keep a track of heart rate & blood oxygen levels.
- The daily activity tracker records daily steps taken, calories burnt and distances covered.
- 10 active sports modes include: running, walking, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping & swimming.
- Loaded with features, the watch Flash offers 7 day (when in use) battery life so you never miss the fun. Up to 20 days on stand by.
- Customize your watch with 6 watch faces to match your style, every day!
- Receive all important notifications, from calls & texts, to social media & sedentary alerts, all in one place
Noise ColorFit Brio
Price: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Best-In Segment Resolution with 360*400 pixels
- 3.86 cms (1.52") TruView HD Display and 100+ personalized watch faces
- Super light and slim with 30gms weight and 9mm thickness
- Noise Health Suite: Blood oxygen monitor (Spo2), Stress monitor, Sleep monitor, 24*7 Heart Rate monitor
- 50 sports modes and up to 10-day battery Special features: Smart DND & quick reply with NoiseFit App
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Realme Watch 2 Pro
Price: Rs. 4,699
Key Specs
- 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display for fine picture quality and vivid colors
- Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitors
- Dual Satellite Low Power GPS supporting GLONASS and GPS provides accurate & independent path tracking for running, jogging, cycling, walking.
- Up to 14 Days Battery Life (based on usage)
- 90 Sport Modes - Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Spinning, Hiking, Basketball, Yoga, Rowing, Elliptical, Cricket etc
Realme Watch S
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.3 inch Auto Brightness Touchscreen
- Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor, IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes
- 100+ Stylish Watch Faces to be Updated via OTA | Aluminium Alloy Case for a Premium Look and Durability
- Designed by Grafflex | Magnetic Charging Base for Hassle-free Charging
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Boat Watch Vertex
Price: Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- 1.69' HD Display(100+ Cloud Based Watch Faces)
- 24 Hours Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor
- Health Ecosystem via boAt Crest App
- 7-10 days Battery Life(dependent on usage)
- Sleep Tracking & Guided Breathing| Music & Camera Control
- IP67 Dust, Sweat and Splash Resistant
- Multiple Sports Mode: Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball and Football
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro
Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 1.3 HD Full Touch Display with Button and Full Metal Body
- 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution with 2.5D Curved Glass
- Unique Menu - This watch has a Honeycomb rotating menu
- Powerful Battery Backup - With 10 days of use and 15 days on standby.
- 8 Sports Mode - Walking, Running, Cycling, Basketball, Skipping, Football, Swimming, Badminton
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Fire-Boltt BSW001
Price: Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- Optical Heart rate sensor with real time monitoring of heart rate during exercise. Keep a track of your SPO2 to ensure good & healthy life. Heart Rate, SPO2 Tracking available in this Smart Watch. (If a patient is suffering from Covid 19 please use a medical device prescribed by the Doctor)
- The watch is slim & exquisite, comes with a removable watch strap. It features a Full HD Touch Display & a Wrist Sense that turns on the display
- 1.4" colour display and full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate. Transparent 2.5D curved glass with a resolution of 240*240 pixels.
- 8 days battery life to avoid frequent charge and focus on your daily activities. The smart watch has a standby Time of 360 Hours.
- Unlimited Built in Watch Faces and also multiple Downloadable from the App}
- 7 workout modes: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football; Count steps, distance, and calories burned in this Smart Watch
- Never remove the watch in any case of sweating or rains or water contact.
Amazfit Bip U
Price: Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- (SpO2) Blood-oxygen Level Measurement
- Heart Rate Monitoring and PAI Heath Assessment System
- 60+ Sports Modes and 5 ATM Water Resistance
- Smart Notifications for Incoming Calls, Text Messages, Apps, and Calendars
- Check Out Our Store : Click on the blue Amazfit link below the Product title, to explore our other models
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
49,000
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675