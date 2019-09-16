Lenovo Carme Smartwatch First Impressions: Smartwatch Lookalike With Basic Fitness Tracker Features

Lenovo Carme Smartwatch First Impressions

Priced at Rs. 3,499, Lenovo Carme smartwatch sports a one-touch colour display and comes equipped with multiple health-focused features including heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer and 8 different sports modes. If you were planning to buy a budget fitness tracker, read our first impressions of Lenovo Carme.

Design- Fitbit Inspired Rectangular Watch Dial

Lenovo Carme (HW25P) looks more like a smartwatch and less like the regular budget fitness trackers. The design seems highly inspired from the premium Fitbit smartwatches, especially the Fitbit Versa and Versa Lite, which is not a bad thing as those are some of the best designed smartwatches in the market.

The rectangular watch dial feels very sturdy. It is IP68 waterproof and dustproof. We have got the unit with green colored straps that offer a sporty look and feel. If you prefer a more subtle and professional look, go for the all-black variant.

There are two buttons on the right side of the smartwatch, one to access the menus and the other to wake on/off the display. The second button also works as a back button to navigate throughout the watch functions.

Display- 1.3” Color IPS LCD Display

Lenovo Carme smartwatch sports a 1.3" IPS colour display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. It's not an entirely touch-supported panel, which is a slight setback. The one-touch sensor placed at the bottom allows you to switch between screens and to access all the built-in features. You need to long press the one-touch button to activate the heart rate tracker, stopwatch, exercise profiles, etc.

The IPS LCD screen is bright and vivid which makes content visible even under direct sunlight. The Carme smartwatch comes with only three different watch faces.

Features And Companion App

Like every fitness tracker in the market, Lenovo Carme also comes equipped with several health and fitness-related features. These include a pedometer to count the number of steps, 24 hours heart rate monitor and a sleep monitor. You also get 8 sports mode which includes skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, walking, running and cycling.

Besides, the smartwatch can also showcase two-day weather forecast and display smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps. Some other useful features include- Find my phone, idle alerts, alarm reminder and stopwatch. To make the most out of the Lenovo Carme smartwatch, you need to download the Lenovo Companion Life application.

The app allows you to access all the fitness-centric features on your phone and customize the watch's settings with ease.

Battery Life, And Supported Devices.

Lenovo Carme smartwatch is nacked by a 200 mAh battery cell. The company claims that the smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. We will evaluate the company's claims in our comprehensive review of the smartwatch.

The Carme smartwatch works on Bluetooth version 4.2. It is compatible with Android devices running Android 5 and more, and Apple devices running on iOS 9 and above.

Should You Buy It?

Lenovo Carme is basically a budget fitness tracker with a smartwatch dial. It makes sense for consumers who were looking for a good-looking budget smartwatch with all the basic fitness-centric features. While the budget fitness trackers are retailing under Rs. 2,000, the Carme smartwatch comes at a price of Rs. 3,499. It looks good on wrist and is not very heavy on pocket.

We are also testing Gionee's Smart Life watch. It looks almost identical to Lenovo carme but comes with a promise of 15-day battery life with one full charge. It is priced at Rs. 2,999. We will soon bring our comprehensive reviews of both the smartwatches on Gizbot.com. Stay tuned.