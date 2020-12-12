Best Smart Bands To Buy In India Under Rs. 2,000

Starting with one of the most popular fitness trackers - the Mi Smart Band 4 from Xiaomi. The sleek and lightweight design has been a hit among users and you can purchase this for less than Rs. 2,000 in India. Coming close to the competition is the Realme Band, which also offers unique features like heart rate sensors, remote camera function, and so on.

Adding to the list is the Fastrack SWD90059PP05 Reflex 2.0. Fastrack is a popular brand in India, and the new Reflex 2.0 is performance-centric and can be bought for under Rs. 2,000. Similarly, another Fastrack SWD90059PP04 Reflex 2.0 is also a good choice to get. Both these fitness trackers are by the same manufacturer and come in different models, costing less than Rs. 2,000.

If you're looking for a fitness tracker in India, the Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band is another ideal choice to get. Available in Midnight Black color option for less than Rs. 2K, the Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band is a good choice for fitness freaks. Apart from this, one can also check out the new Huawei Band 4, which is another fitness-enabled, lightweight, and sleek smart band.

PLAY Playfit 21 and the PLAY Playfit 53 are some of the other fitness trackers one can check out to purchase under Rs. 2,000. Their unique designs and powerful features make it a great choice for buyers. Infinix, a popular smartphone brand, has also launched a fitness tracker to purchase under Rs. 2,000.

The Infinix Band 5 makes a good choice for several reasons, including a large battery, smooth display, and so on. Lastly, one can also check out the GOQii HR, a performance-centric fitness tracker available in the Indian market for less than Rs. 2,000.

Mi Smart Band 4

MRP: Rs. 1,899

Key Specs

The Mi Smart Band 4 features a 39.9% larger (than Mi Band 3) AMOLED color full-touch display with adjustable brightness, so everything is clear as can be. Compatible with Android 4.4 or later/iOS 9.0 or later

With music control on the band you can change the song, increase/decrease the volume and groove on without even touching your phone

With a sturdy 5ATM waterproof built, you can now take your band for a swim. It auto detects your swim style and captures 12 detailed data points for tracking. Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.0

Health and wellness tracking at its best with 24/7 automatic heart rating monitoring and alerts to warn you when the heart rate is high

Style the band display as per your mood with unlimited watch faces. Simply pick a photo from your gallery and set it as your watch face

With the band on your wrist, you can receive text messages, silence or reject calls, and get social media notifications instantly

Up to 20 days of long lasting battery life for uninterrupted performance

Realme Band

MRP: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs

Large Color Display

USB Direct Charge

Intelligent Sports Tracker

Personalized Dial Face

Sleep Quality Monitor

TFT-LCD Display

Water Resistant

Fastrack SWD90059PP05 Reflex 2.0

MRP: Rs. 1,495

Key Specs

Touch button; Display: Black and White; Upto 10 days battery life, 1 year warranty

Compatible with iOS 8.0 and above & android 5.0 and above except the following phone models :Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Moto G5 series - all phones, Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro

Distance, steps and calorie counter; Sedentary reminder; Sleep tracker

Whatsapp & SMS display on screen, Call notifications

Camera control : Acts as remote control to take pictures on your phone, Phone finder - Tracks the phone

Band Color: Black; Band Material: Thermo plastic ; Dial Shape: Rectangular; Dial Glass Material: Acrylic; Case Thickness:12.5 mm; Case Length(6H-12H):50 mm

Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band - Midnight Black

MRP: Rs. 1,699

Key Specs

Get a 1-year assured warranty from NOISE. Manage your warranty claims 24x7 by typing SUPPORT.GONOISE.COM in your browser's address bar.

For product related queries please reach out to us at 8882132132 or drop an email at PRODUCTFEEDBACK@NEXXBASE.COM

ColorFit 2 features Bluetooth v4.0 and is compatible with NoiseFit App for IOS iOS 8.0+ and Android 4.4+ phones

Charging your ColorFit 2 is easy with the built in USB charge port, there's no cable to lose, charge from any charger or PC USB port

Log in to NoiseFit app and track your health and fitness details. Get insights on your progress and share your achievements with the world.

Available in three stylish and understated colours, pink, blue and black, it's easy to find the ColorFit 2 that fits your style

Extra long battery life with its large 90mAh built-in Polymer Lithium Ion battery, Noise ColorFit 2 can be used for up to 5 days between charging with 7 days stand by

Fastrack SWD90059PP04 Reflex 2.0

MRP: Rs. 1,495

Key Specs

Touch button; Display: Black and White; Upto 10 days battery life, 1 year warranty

Compatible with iOS 8.0 and above & android 5.0 and above except the following phone models :Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Moto G5 series - all phones, Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro

Distance, steps and calorie counter; Sedentary reminder; Sleep tracker

Whatsapp & SMS display on screen, Call notifications

Camera control : Acts as remote control to take pictures on your phone, Phone finder - Tracks the phone

Band Color: Gray; Band Material: Thermo plastic ; Dial Shape: Rectangular; Dial Glass Material: Acrylic; Case Thickness:12.5 mm; Case Length(6H-12H):50 mm

Huawei Band 4

MRP: Rs. 1,899

Key Specs

Music Control

Plug and Play with USB charging

Multiple Watch Faces|Call Notification Alert

9 Sports Mode|Smart Heart rate tracking

TFT-LCD Display

Water Resistant

Infinix Band 5

MRP: Rs. 1,299

Key Specs

2.44cm (0.96 inch) Color IPS display

24x7 Heart Rate Monitor

Call/SMS/App Notifications & Idle Alert

Upto 20 days Battery life

TFT-LCD Display

Water Resistant

GOQii HR

MRP: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

Battery life upto 7 days

Your own personal coach: Choose your nutritionists, personal trainer and wellness expert

Your own personal doctor - consultations over emails/calls

free 3 month subscription

OLED Display

Water Resistant

PLAY Playfit 53

MRP: Rs. 1,949

Key Specs

TFT Full touch coloured Display

Compatible with android (4.4 & above) & iOS (9.0 & above) devices, Nordic nRF52832 Chipset, Bluetooth version: 4.0

24H Heart Rate Monitoring, Stopwatch & timer; Find phone, Alarm ClockSedentary Alert( in specified time pushing you to do some exercise)

IP68 Dust & Waterproof

Step Count Monitoring Function with target completion reminder & Calories burn tracking

Working time Up to 7-10 days of normal usage on single charge

Track your time of light & deep sleep stages and get personal sleep insights.Control music player & Camera remotely

PLAY Playfit 21

MRP: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs