Best Smart Bands To Buy In India Under Rs. 2,000
Smart bands, fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other such health-related wearables have surged in popularity over the past couple of years. Moreover, with the COVID-19, people have become even more conscious about their health, and such smart trackers aid in staying healthy. If you're looking to buy a new wearable, here are some of the best smart bands to buy under Rs. 2,000 in India. The list includes devices from Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei, Noise, and more.
Starting with one of the most popular fitness trackers - the Mi Smart Band 4 from Xiaomi. The sleek and lightweight design has been a hit among users and you can purchase this for less than Rs. 2,000 in India. Coming close to the competition is the Realme Band, which also offers unique features like heart rate sensors, remote camera function, and so on.
Adding to the list is the Fastrack SWD90059PP05 Reflex 2.0. Fastrack is a popular brand in India, and the new Reflex 2.0 is performance-centric and can be bought for under Rs. 2,000. Similarly, another Fastrack SWD90059PP04 Reflex 2.0 is also a good choice to get. Both these fitness trackers are by the same manufacturer and come in different models, costing less than Rs. 2,000.
If you're looking for a fitness tracker in India, the Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band is another ideal choice to get. Available in Midnight Black color option for less than Rs. 2K, the Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band is a good choice for fitness freaks. Apart from this, one can also check out the new Huawei Band 4, which is another fitness-enabled, lightweight, and sleek smart band.
PLAY Playfit 21 and the PLAY Playfit 53 are some of the other fitness trackers one can check out to purchase under Rs. 2,000. Their unique designs and powerful features make it a great choice for buyers. Infinix, a popular smartphone brand, has also launched a fitness tracker to purchase under Rs. 2,000.
The Infinix Band 5 makes a good choice for several reasons, including a large battery, smooth display, and so on. Lastly, one can also check out the GOQii HR, a performance-centric fitness tracker available in the Indian market for less than Rs. 2,000.
Mi Smart Band 4
MRP: Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- The Mi Smart Band 4 features a 39.9% larger (than Mi Band 3) AMOLED color full-touch display with adjustable brightness, so everything is clear as can be. Compatible with Android 4.4 or later/iOS 9.0 or later
- With music control on the band you can change the song, increase/decrease the volume and groove on without even touching your phone
- With a sturdy 5ATM waterproof built, you can now take your band for a swim. It auto detects your swim style and captures 12 detailed data points for tracking. Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.0
- Health and wellness tracking at its best with 24/7 automatic heart rating monitoring and alerts to warn you when the heart rate is high
- Style the band display as per your mood with unlimited watch faces. Simply pick a photo from your gallery and set it as your watch face
- With the band on your wrist, you can receive text messages, silence or reject calls, and get social media notifications instantly
- Up to 20 days of long lasting battery life for uninterrupted performance
Realme Band
MRP: Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- Large Color Display
- USB Direct Charge
- Intelligent Sports Tracker
- Personalized Dial Face
- Sleep Quality Monitor
- TFT-LCD Display
- Water Resistant
Fastrack SWD90059PP05 Reflex 2.0
MRP: Rs. 1,495
Key Specs
- Touch button; Display: Black and White; Upto 10 days battery life, 1 year warranty
- Compatible with iOS 8.0 and above & android 5.0 and above except the following phone models :Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Moto G5 series - all phones, Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
- Distance, steps and calorie counter; Sedentary reminder; Sleep tracker
- Whatsapp & SMS display on screen, Call notifications
- Camera control : Acts as remote control to take pictures on your phone, Phone finder - Tracks the phone
- Band Color: Black; Band Material: Thermo plastic ; Dial Shape: Rectangular; Dial Glass Material: Acrylic; Case Thickness:12.5 mm; Case Length(6H-12H):50 mm
Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band - Midnight Black
MRP: Rs. 1,699
Key Specs
- Get a 1-year assured warranty from NOISE. Manage your warranty claims 24x7 by typing SUPPORT.GONOISE.COM in your browser's address bar.
- For product related queries please reach out to us at 8882132132 or drop an email at PRODUCTFEEDBACK@NEXXBASE.COM
- ColorFit 2 features Bluetooth v4.0 and is compatible with NoiseFit App for IOS iOS 8.0+ and Android 4.4+ phones
- Charging your ColorFit 2 is easy with the built in USB charge port, there's no cable to lose, charge from any charger or PC USB port
- Log in to NoiseFit app and track your health and fitness details. Get insights on your progress and share your achievements with the world.
- Available in three stylish and understated colours, pink, blue and black, it's easy to find the ColorFit 2 that fits your style
- Extra long battery life with its large 90mAh built-in Polymer Lithium Ion battery, Noise ColorFit 2 can be used for up to 5 days between charging with 7 days stand by
Fastrack SWD90059PP04 Reflex 2.0
MRP: Rs. 1,495
Key Specs
- Touch button; Display: Black and White; Upto 10 days battery life, 1 year warranty
- Compatible with iOS 8.0 and above & android 5.0 and above except the following phone models :Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Moto G5 series - all phones, Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
- Distance, steps and calorie counter; Sedentary reminder; Sleep tracker
- Whatsapp & SMS display on screen, Call notifications
- Camera control : Acts as remote control to take pictures on your phone, Phone finder - Tracks the phone
- Band Color: Gray; Band Material: Thermo plastic ; Dial Shape: Rectangular; Dial Glass Material: Acrylic; Case Thickness:12.5 mm; Case Length(6H-12H):50 mm
Huawei Band 4
MRP: Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- Music Control
- Plug and Play with USB charging
- Multiple Watch Faces|Call Notification Alert
- 9 Sports Mode|Smart Heart rate tracking
- TFT-LCD Display
- Water Resistant
Infinix Band 5
MRP: Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- 2.44cm (0.96 inch) Color IPS display
- 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor
- Call/SMS/App Notifications & Idle Alert
- Upto 20 days Battery life
- TFT-LCD Display
- Water Resistant
GOQii HR
MRP: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- Battery life upto 7 days
- Your own personal coach: Choose your nutritionists, personal trainer and wellness expert
- Your own personal doctor - consultations over emails/calls
- free 3 month subscription
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
PLAY Playfit 53
MRP: Rs. 1,949
Key Specs
- TFT Full touch coloured Display
- Compatible with android (4.4 & above) & iOS (9.0 & above) devices, Nordic nRF52832 Chipset, Bluetooth version: 4.0
- 24H Heart Rate Monitoring, Stopwatch & timer; Find phone, Alarm ClockSedentary Alert( in specified time pushing you to do some exercise)
- IP68 Dust & Waterproof
- Step Count Monitoring Function with target completion reminder & Calories burn tracking
- Working time Up to 7-10 days of normal usage on single charge
- Track your time of light & deep sleep stages and get personal sleep insights.Control music player & Camera remotely
PLAY Playfit 21
MRP: Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- TFT LCD Colored screen
- Compatible with android (4.4 & above) & iOS (9.0 & above) devices, Bluetooth version: 4.2
- 24H Heart Rate Monitoring, Stopwatch & timer, Alarm Clock
- IP68 Dust & Waterproof
- Step Count Monitoring Function with target completion reminder & Calories burn tracking
- Working time Up to 7-10 days of normal usage on single charge
- Track your time of light & deep sleep stages and get personal sleep insights, Control music player & Camera remotely
