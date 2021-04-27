ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 75% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    By
    |

    Wearable technology has surged in popularity and demand over the past few years. Plus we also saw advancements in wearable smart devices that brought in features like SpO2 sensors right on our smartwatches and fitness bands. We have made a list of the most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart. The list includes top brands like Realme, Noise, OnePlus, and so on, and also includes top ratings and reviews from users.

    Most Popular Wearable Smart Devices To Buy In Flipkart
     

    Here's everything you need to know about the most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart.

    Realme Watch S

    Realme Watch S

    Realme Watch S is one of the most popular wearable smart devices to buy on Flipkart. It comes with 15,474 ratings and 2,112 reviews on Flipkart, making it immensely popular. Priced at Rs. 4,999, the Realme Watch S is also affordable and fits the budget-conscious buyer.

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch

    Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch

    Moving on, the list of most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart also includes fitness trackers from the popular brand - Noise. Here, we have the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 smartwatch, which is available for Rs. 2,599 on Flipkart. Plus, users have given it over 70,937 ratings and 10,550 reviews, making it immensely popular.

    OnePlus Band
     

    OnePlus Band

    Another gadget to check out is the OnePlus Band, which is comparatively new to the market. However, it has made it to the list of most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart with over 8,073 ratings and 1,197 reviews on the e-commerce platform. The OnePlus Band can be bought for Rs. 2,499 on Flipkart.

    OnePlus Band

    OnePlus Band

    Another gadget to check out is the OnePlus Band, which is comparatively new to the market. However, it has made it to the list of most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart with over 8,073 ratings and 1,197 reviews on the e-commerce platform. The OnePlus Band can be bought for Rs. 2,499 on Flipkart.

    Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch

    Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch

    Lastly, the most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart also include the Noise Color Fit Pro 3 smartwatch, which is priced at Rs. 4,499, making it an affordable gadget. Users seem to love this smartwatch as they have given it 9,363 ratings and 2,330 reviews on Flipkart.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X