Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 75% Off On Electronics And Accessories

Here's everything you need to know about the most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart.

Realme Watch S

Realme Watch S is one of the most popular wearable smart devices to buy on Flipkart. It comes with 15,474 ratings and 2,112 reviews on Flipkart, making it immensely popular. Priced at Rs. 4,999, the Realme Watch S is also affordable and fits the budget-conscious buyer.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch

Moving on, the list of most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart also includes fitness trackers from the popular brand - Noise. Here, we have the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 smartwatch, which is available for Rs. 2,599 on Flipkart. Plus, users have given it over 70,937 ratings and 10,550 reviews, making it immensely popular.

OnePlus Band

Another gadget to check out is the OnePlus Band, which is comparatively new to the market. However, it has made it to the list of most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart with over 8,073 ratings and 1,197 reviews on the e-commerce platform. The OnePlus Band can be bought for Rs. 2,499 on Flipkart.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch

Lastly, the most popular wearable smart devices to buy in Flipkart also include the Noise Color Fit Pro 3 smartwatch, which is priced at Rs. 4,499, making it an affordable gadget. Users seem to love this smartwatch as they have given it 9,363 ratings and 2,330 reviews on Flipkart.