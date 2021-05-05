Just In
Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Gift Your Mother
Getting your mother a gift of health this mother by buying her a smartwatch or a smart band, capable of tracking day-to-day activities and workouts. Here are some of the best-in-class smart bands available in India. We have managed to include smart bands of the various price range so that everyone will have an option while buying a smart band during this mother's day.
You can choose from a variety of brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Fastrack, Oppo, Samsung, and Honor. Depending on the brand and the price the functionality of these smart bands may vary a bit. Some of these smart bands offer all-week battery life, accurate step tracking, while some of them come with features like GPS connectivity for accurate tracking of running and jogging.
Here are the top smart bands that you can buy for your mother, which will be a great gift to present to her during this mother's day.
Realme Band
MRP: Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)
- 3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification
- Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)
- 90mAh battery, Built-in USB connector, 6 to 9 days
OnePlus Band
MRP: Rs. 2,299
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness
- Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call
- rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen
- Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast
- Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.
- Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
- Activity tracking and Sleep tracking
- 13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training
- 3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope
- IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app
- 110mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
MRP: Rs. 1,399
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery
Fitbit Inspire 2
MRP: Rs. 8,650
Key Specs
- 1-year Fitbit Premium trial with personalised guidance
- 24/7 heart rate & Active Zone Minutes
- Sleep tracking, sleep stages & sleep score
- Call, text & app notifications
- Up to 10 days of battery
- PMOLED Display
- Water Resistant
Fastrack Reflex 2.0
MRP: Rs. 1,195
Key Specs
- Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Vibration Alarm
- Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
- Rechargeable Battery - 10 days
