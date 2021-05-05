ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Gift Your Mother

    By
    |

    Getting your mother a gift of health this mother by buying her a smartwatch or a smart band, capable of tracking day-to-day activities and workouts. Here are some of the best-in-class smart bands available in India. We have managed to include smart bands of the various price range so that everyone will have an option while buying a smart band during this mother's day.

    Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Gift Your Mother
     

    You can choose from a variety of brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Fastrack, Oppo, Samsung, and Honor. Depending on the brand and the price the functionality of these smart bands may vary a bit. Some of these smart bands offer all-week battery life, accurate step tracking, while some of them come with features like GPS connectivity for accurate tracking of running and jogging.

    Here are the top smart bands that you can buy for your mother, which will be a great gift to present to her during this mother's day.

    Realme Band

    Realme Band

    MRP: Rs. 1,499
    Key Specs

    • 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)
    • 3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
    • PPG heart rate sensor
    • Call and Message notification
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)
    • 90mAh battery, Built-in USB connector, 6 to 9 days
    OnePlus Band
     

    OnePlus Band

    MRP: Rs. 2,299
    Key Specs

    • 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness
    • Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call
    • rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen
    • Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast
    • Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.
    • Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
    • Activity tracking and Sleep tracking
    • 13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training
    • 3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app
    • 110mAh battery
    Xiaomi Mi Band 3

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3

    MRP: Rs. 1,399
    Key Specs

    • 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
    • Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
    • Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
    • 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE
    • 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery
    Fitbit Inspire 2

    Fitbit Inspire 2

    MRP: Rs. 8,650
    Key Specs

    • 1-year Fitbit Premium trial with personalised guidance
    • 24/7 heart rate & Active Zone Minutes
    • Sleep tracking, sleep stages & sleep score
    • Call, text & app notifications
    • Up to 10 days of battery
    • PMOLED Display
    • Water Resistant
    Fastrack Reflex 2.0

    Fastrack Reflex 2.0

    MRP: Rs. 1,195
    Key Specs

    • Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
    • Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
    • Sedentary Reminder
    • Sleep Monitoring
    • Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
    • Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
    • 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
    • Compatible with iOS & Android
    • Vibration Alarm
    • Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
    • Rechargeable Battery - 10 days

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X