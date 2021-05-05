Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Gift Your Mother

You can choose from a variety of brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Fastrack, Oppo, Samsung, and Honor. Depending on the brand and the price the functionality of these smart bands may vary a bit. Some of these smart bands offer all-week battery life, accurate step tracking, while some of them come with features like GPS connectivity for accurate tracking of running and jogging.

Here are the top smart bands that you can buy for your mother, which will be a great gift to present to her during this mother's day.

Realme Band

MRP: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)

3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification

Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)

90mAh battery, Built-in USB connector, 6 to 9 days

OnePlus Band

MRP: Rs. 2,299

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness

Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call

rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen

Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast

Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.

Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Activity tracking and Sleep tracking

13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training

3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope

IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app

110mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

MRP: Rs. 1,399

Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery

Fitbit Inspire 2

MRP: Rs. 8,650

Key Specs

1-year Fitbit Premium trial with personalised guidance

24/7 heart rate & Active Zone Minutes

Sleep tracking, sleep stages & sleep score

Call, text & app notifications

Up to 10 days of battery

PMOLED Display

Water Resistant

Fastrack Reflex 2.0

MRP: Rs. 1,195

Key Specs