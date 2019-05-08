TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Mothers Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands for your mom from Rs 500
Mothers Day is edging nearer and this occasion can be spent with more beautiful ideas. The perfection can be popped out of your clumsy mind- the moment you follow up a couple of portals and look what at the most can be the best for offering gifts to your mothers.
If still after peeping through these portals you get prone to confusion, you can proudly go for the onlooking of some of the best smart bands that just fall in a price category from Rs. 500 to Rs. 50,000. To let you with a clear idea, we have shared an attachment comprising some of them- at the bottom.
In case you happen to purchase such products from Flipkart, you're sure to seek some top-excelling deals and discounts. extra Rs. 100 off on prepaid transactions, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card(bank offer) and more excellent offers available in accordance with the gadget you pick from the list.
While purchasing these wares, you also get 10 days replacement policy. Eventually, if you remain unsatisfied, you can get it replaced. You also get free delivery on F-Assured purchases over Rs. 500 which can additionally benefit the purchasing of such gadgets.
Mi Band 3
MRP: Rs 1,999
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)
- Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)
- 0.78 inch OLED Touch Screen
- Call and Notification Alert
- Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring
- Sleep Tracking & Analysis
- Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast
- Find my phone & phone unlock feature
- Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc
Honor Band 4 (MRP: Rs 2,599)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.95 Inch AMOLED Touch Large Color Screen: Color screen, adjustable screen brightness, dynamic & vivid display; Full screen touch & home button control; Belt clip design makes band firmly attached to your wrist
- Scientific Sleep Monitoring: TruSleep allows sleep status recognition, collection & analyzing data
- Heart Rate Monitoring: TruSeen allows 24-hour accurate real-time heart rate monitoring & warnings
- 5ATM Water Resistant: 50 meters water resistant
- Long Standby Time: Ultra-long standby time up to 17 days & saves time on frequent charging
Honor Band 3 (MRP: Rs 1,599)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks
- Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist
- Up to 30 days battery life based on usage
- Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification
- Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology
- Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts
- 24-hour heart-rate tracking
- Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate
Mezire M3 Fitness Wrist Band (MRP: Rs 499)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- OLED display
- Display Resolution 128x80
- Heart Rate, Blood pressor & Blood Oxygen Monitor, Sleeping Tracker, Step Counter, Alarm, Distace, Incoming Call, Social Media, Photo Control, Sedentary Reminder, Mileage, Calories Tracker
- Bluetooth v4
- 1 Month Warranty
Lenovo HX03 Cardio Smartband (MRP: 1,799)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- IP68 Water Resistant
- Static and Dynamic Heart Rate Monitoring
- Sleep Monitoring and Alarm Clock Reminder
- USB Direct Charging
- Detachable Straps
- Call Reminders and Notifications
Garmin Vivosmart 3 Smartband (MRP: Rs 5,499)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- VO2 Max, Fitness age indicator, Strength training
- All-day stress tracking, Relaxation-based breathing timer
- Water-proof upto 50m
- Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology
- Step Tracking, Floors climbed, Calories burnt, Sleep Tracking
- 5 day battery life
Huawei Band 2 (MRP: Rs 2,999)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Tracking and monitoring of daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered
- Support for running and swimming
- Support for breathing exercises
- Sleep status monitoring and sleep data collection
- Alarm notifications, including smart alarms and event alarms
- Notifications supported include incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, WhatsApp and other social media apps
- 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band (MRP: Rs 1,699)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Pollution Tracker (Air Quality Index)
- Dynamic & Static Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology
- Notifications and Alerts for Call, Message, Social Media Updates
- Detachable Straps
- Set Personal Goals
- Pollution Tracker/Air Quality Index
- Step Tracking, Distance Covered (GPS), Calories burnt, Sleep Tracking
- Made of Silicone, Sleek, Design Innovation
- Compatible with IOS & Android
Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband (MRP: Rs 999)
Available on Flipkart/Amazon
Key Specs
- Using the built-in standard USB port, you can directly connect this Lenovo band to a computer or USB charger for easy charging
- Monitor the quality of your sleep with this fitness band, it helps you to improve the quality of your sleep to get up to a refreshed morning
- This Lenovo band gently vibrates when you receive phone calls and notifications, also it displays the phone number or name of the callers to ensure that you do not miss any important call
- This Lenovo fitness band helps you qualify your daily exercise goals, also, encourage you to work out and supervise your daily activities
- Activity Tracking Function - Track Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Active Minutes, Running, Cycling, Gym
- Apart from reminders, this smart band also supports english message display