Mothers Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands for your mom from Rs 500

Mothers Day is edging nearer and this occasion can be spent with more beautiful ideas. The perfection can be popped out of your clumsy mind- the moment you follow up a couple of portals and look what at the most can be the best for offering gifts to your mothers.

If still after peeping through these portals you get prone to confusion, you can proudly go for the onlooking of some of the best smart bands that just fall in a price category from Rs. 500 to Rs. 50,000. To let you with a clear idea, we have shared an attachment comprising some of them- at the bottom.

In case you happen to purchase such products from Flipkart, you're sure to seek some top-excelling deals and discounts. extra Rs. 100 off on prepaid transactions, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card(bank offer) and more excellent offers available in accordance with the gadget you pick from the list.

While purchasing these wares, you also get 10 days replacement policy. Eventually, if you remain unsatisfied, you can get it replaced. You also get free delivery on F-Assured purchases over Rs. 500 which can additionally benefit the purchasing of such gadgets.

Mi Band 3 MRP: Rs 1,999

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)

Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)

0.78 inch OLED Touch Screen

Call and Notification Alert

Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep Tracking & Analysis

Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast

Find my phone & phone unlock feature

Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc

OLED Display

Water Resistant Honor Band 4 (MRP: Rs 2,599) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

0.95 Inch AMOLED Touch Large Color Screen: Color screen, adjustable screen brightness, dynamic & vivid display; Full screen touch & home button control; Belt clip design makes band firmly attached to your wrist

Scientific Sleep Monitoring: TruSleep allows sleep status recognition, collection & analyzing data

Heart Rate Monitoring: TruSeen allows 24-hour accurate real-time heart rate monitoring & warnings

5ATM Water Resistant: 50 meters water resistant

Long Standby Time: Ultra-long standby time up to 17 days & saves time on frequent charging Honor Band 3 (MRP: Rs 1,599) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks

Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist

Up to 30 days battery life based on usage

Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification

Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology

Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts

24-hour heart-rate tracking

Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate

PMOLED Display

Water Resistant Mezire M3 Fitness Wrist Band (MRP: Rs 499) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

OLED display

Display Resolution 128x80

Heart Rate, Blood pressor & Blood Oxygen Monitor, Sleeping Tracker, Step Counter, Alarm, Distace, Incoming Call, Social Media, Photo Control, Sedentary Reminder, Mileage, Calories Tracker

Bluetooth v4

1 Month Warranty Lenovo HX03 Cardio Smartband (MRP: 1,799) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

IP68 Water Resistant

Static and Dynamic Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep Monitoring and Alarm Clock Reminder

USB Direct Charging

Detachable Straps

Call Reminders and Notifications

OLED Display

Water Resistant Garmin Vivosmart 3 Smartband (MRP: Rs 5,499) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

VO2 Max, Fitness age indicator, Strength training

All-day stress tracking, Relaxation-based breathing timer

Water-proof upto 50m

Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology

Step Tracking, Floors climbed, Calories burnt, Sleep Tracking

5 day battery life

OLED Display

Water Resistant Huawei Band 2 (MRP: Rs 2,999) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

Tracking and monitoring of daily activity information, including step count, calories burned and distance covered

Support for running and swimming

Support for breathing exercises

Sleep status monitoring and sleep data collection

Alarm notifications, including smart alarms and event alarms

Notifications supported include incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, WhatsApp and other social media apps

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included) iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band (MRP: Rs 1,699) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

Pollution Tracker (Air Quality Index)

Dynamic & Static Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology

Notifications and Alerts for Call, Message, Social Media Updates

Detachable Straps

Set Personal Goals

Pollution Tracker/Air Quality Index

Step Tracking, Distance Covered (GPS), Calories burnt, Sleep Tracking

Made of Silicone, Sleek, Design Innovation

Compatible with IOS & Android

OLED Display

Digital Smart Band

OLED Display

Water Resistant Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband (MRP: Rs 999) Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

Using the built-in standard USB port, you can directly connect this Lenovo band to a computer or USB charger for easy charging

Monitor the quality of your sleep with this fitness band, it helps you to improve the quality of your sleep to get up to a refreshed morning

This Lenovo band gently vibrates when you receive phone calls and notifications, also it displays the phone number or name of the callers to ensure that you do not miss any important call

This Lenovo fitness band helps you qualify your daily exercise goals, also, encourage you to work out and supervise your daily activities

Activity Tracking Function - Track Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Active Minutes, Running, Cycling, Gym

Apart from reminders, this smart band also supports english message display