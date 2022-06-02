Exclusive: Upcoming Fire-Boltt Smartwatch To Take On Apple, Samsung Wearables

For one, buyers can choose Fire-Boltt smartwatches for less than Rs. 3K to up 8K. Arnav explains that this has been one of the brand's USPs for the Indian audience, catering to budget-conscious buyers with feature-rich devices.

New Fire-Boltt Smartwatches Vs Samsung, Apple

This is also where premium smartwatches like the Fire-Boltt Invincible come into the picture. The smartwatch offers high-end features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, 100 sports modes, 8GB of in-built memory, and over 100 watch faces for a personalized experience. This also places the Fire-Boltt Invincible with high-end smartwatches from Samsung and Apple.

"Samsung and Apple cater to the more premium segment of buyers in India, which is just about 1-2 percent," Arnav says when asked about the same. On the other hand, Fire-Boltt aims to make products more accessible to the market with its disruptive pricing.

This is also where Fire-Boltt aims to take on premium brands like Apple and Samsung in the following months. Arnav says some "exciting new launches with premium features" are set to debut during the festive season. Additionally, the brand is working on smartwatches with more enhanced features like GPS support, additional sports modes, and even smartwatches for women.

Fire-Boltt Sales: Market Leader

The latest IDC report places Fire-Boltt as a market leader in terms of volume of sales. Arnav explains that the sub-Rs. 3K is the highest selling in India, which has boomed the number of sales for the brand. Interestingly, Fire-Boltt has aggressively marketed its smartwatches in both online and offline channels.

"Fire-Boltt is the only brand that's aggressively focused in the offline market," Arnav elaborates. The brand has split online and offline marketing to a 50-50 percent ratio, which is also evident in the number of sales. The aggressive offline marketing has now expanded to 30,000 outlets across 750+ cities with leading retailers like Reliance, Crome, and Vijay Sales.

In terms of units sold, Fire-Boltt has sold 5,00,000 units every month - thanks to its aggressive online-offline marketing. And it looks like Fire-Boltt will continue its offline marketing as Arnav feels buyers wish to have the touch-and-feel experience before getting a new product.

Fire-Boltt In India: Tapping Into The Future

It looks like the brand is set to make a bigger headway this year. For one, the brand is aiming to expand to 100,000 outlets in the next six months with a target to ship a million units every month. The current Rs. 5Cr revenue for the past financial year has a target of tripling for the coming year.

The brand aims to achieve this with more product launches. What's more, one might even expect Fire-Boltt audio devices to arrive shortly. Soon, Fire-Boltt aims to be a diverse brand with products in all tech segments.