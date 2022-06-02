Just In
- 1 hr ago TikTok Could Comeback As ByteDance; Threat To Instagram Reels, Josh?
- 1 hr ago Oppo K10 5G Renders, Key Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch 4K Smart TV Review: Most Affordable 55-inch OLED TV In India
- 5 hrs ago Buying Guide: Best 5G Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000 In June 2022
Don't Miss
- Movies Amber Heard Calls Jury Ruling A 'Setback' For Other Women: Disappointed Beyond Words
- Finance Buy This Logistics Stock For 17% Returns, Reported Strong Revenue Growth In Q4
- Sports Top featherweight contenders headline UFC on ABC 3 in July
- Lifestyle Three Doses Of Same Or Mixed Jabs Work Equally Well Against Covid-19: Study
- News The jury gave me my life back: Depp after winning against Amber Herd
- Education NEET PG Result 2022 Declared On nbe.edu.in, Steps To Check NEET PG 2022 Result; Direct Link And Cut-off Score
- Automobiles Kia EV6 Vs BMW i4 - Spec Slugfest - Price, Range, Specs, Features and Other Differences
- Travel Behold A Magical Night At The Fireflies Festival In Maharashtra
Exclusive: Upcoming Fire-Boltt Smartwatch To Take On Apple, Samsung Wearables
Fire-Boltt has emerged as one of the leading wearable brands in India, expanding exponentially with its wide range of smartwatches. One of the key USPs of Fire-Boltt is its premium features backed by affordable price tags. Gizbot recently caught up with Arnav Kishore, the founder and CEO of Fire-Boltt to tell us more about the brand's new launches.
For one, buyers can choose Fire-Boltt smartwatches for less than Rs. 3K to up 8K. Arnav explains that this has been one of the brand's USPs for the Indian audience, catering to budget-conscious buyers with feature-rich devices.
New Fire-Boltt Smartwatches Vs Samsung, Apple
This is also where premium smartwatches like the Fire-Boltt Invincible come into the picture. The smartwatch offers high-end features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, 100 sports modes, 8GB of in-built memory, and over 100 watch faces for a personalized experience. This also places the Fire-Boltt Invincible with high-end smartwatches from Samsung and Apple.
"Samsung and Apple cater to the more premium segment of buyers in India, which is just about 1-2 percent," Arnav says when asked about the same. On the other hand, Fire-Boltt aims to make products more accessible to the market with its disruptive pricing.
This is also where Fire-Boltt aims to take on premium brands like Apple and Samsung in the following months. Arnav says some "exciting new launches with premium features" are set to debut during the festive season. Additionally, the brand is working on smartwatches with more enhanced features like GPS support, additional sports modes, and even smartwatches for women.
Fire-Boltt Sales: Market Leader
The latest IDC report places Fire-Boltt as a market leader in terms of volume of sales. Arnav explains that the sub-Rs. 3K is the highest selling in India, which has boomed the number of sales for the brand. Interestingly, Fire-Boltt has aggressively marketed its smartwatches in both online and offline channels.
"Fire-Boltt is the only brand that's aggressively focused in the offline market," Arnav elaborates. The brand has split online and offline marketing to a 50-50 percent ratio, which is also evident in the number of sales. The aggressive offline marketing has now expanded to 30,000 outlets across 750+ cities with leading retailers like Reliance, Crome, and Vijay Sales.
In terms of units sold, Fire-Boltt has sold 5,00,000 units every month - thanks to its aggressive online-offline marketing. And it looks like Fire-Boltt will continue its offline marketing as Arnav feels buyers wish to have the touch-and-feel experience before getting a new product.
Fire-Boltt In India: Tapping Into The Future
It looks like the brand is set to make a bigger headway this year. For one, the brand is aiming to expand to 100,000 outlets in the next six months with a target to ship a million units every month. The current Rs. 5Cr revenue for the past financial year has a target of tripling for the coming year.
The brand aims to achieve this with more product launches. What's more, one might even expect Fire-Boltt audio devices to arrive shortly. Soon, Fire-Boltt aims to be a diverse brand with products in all tech segments.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999