Women's Day Gift Idea: Best smart bands under Rs 5,000 to gift your loved ones

This women's Day- make your ladies extra-special by gifting her some of the best gadgets. A couple of portals are filled with some of the newly launched electronic accessories. And the best part is- these wares are priced under Rs. 5,000. These merchandises come as the best gift idea. For a better guide, we have shared a list of them below.

These smart bands come with OLED display over which you can also check the number of steps you've taken, your sleep patterns and more. They have improved tracking algorithm with which you can receive almost exact information regarding your fitness stats. These bands once synchronized with MiFit app aids in detecting the distance covered, calories burnt and your sleep patterns in real time.

These products also come with sleep monitoring feature, sedentary reminder and more. Some of them come with a dedicated iOS and Android App which beautifully displays your fitness goals and everyday activity. There are some more features that you will be knowing about, once you go through our listing.

Honor Band 4 Running (Red/Black) MRP: Rs 2,599

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Dual wear modes: wrist wear mode & foot wear mode

Foot wear mode: wear the band on your shoes and switch to foot mode to access the professional running form monitoring services. Honor band 4 running supports and monitors 7 running form data: cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle

5ATM / 50 meter water-resistance

Battery life: lasts up to 14 days on a single charge; 21 days standby time

sleep monitoring: collect sleep data and identify status such as the number of times of falling asleep and waking up, deep & light sleep

Smart reminders: incoming call notification, mute / reject an incoming call; message reminders: supports SMS, email, calendar, social apps etc

Daily activity tracking and monitoring: automatically identify walking and running status, records step count, distance covered, calories burnt and other data. Also records data such as duration of moderate to high intensity activities Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition MRP: Rs 1,299

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

23-day battery life

IP67 certified - resistant to sweat, cosmetics, dust, water splashes and corrosion

Call & Notification alert

Idle alert

OLED Display

Water Resistant Xiaomi Mi Band 3 MRP: Rs 1,999

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

0.78" OLED Touch Screen

Call and Notification Alert

Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep Tracking & Analysis

Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast

Find my phone & phone unlock feature

Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc

OLED Display

Water Resistant

Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)

Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m) Honor Band 3 MRP: Rs 2,248

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks

Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist

Up to 30 days battery life based on usage

Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification

Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology

Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts

24-hour heart-rate tracking

Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate

PMOLED Display

Water Resistant Lenovo HX06 MRP: Rs 999

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Sports Statistics on Wrist

Sleep Monitor

Call Information Reminder

Sedentary Reminder

USB Direct Charging

Anti-sleep Mode

OLED Display

Water Resistant GoQii Vital MRP: Rs 1,999

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

GOQii, India's largest preventive healthcare service now brings to you GOQii VITAL loaded with new features and one year warranty, to help kick-start an active lifestyle

GOQii VITAL tracks your blood pressure, heart rate, exercise log, calories burned, steps covered, active hours and sleep patterns on an OLED colour display

Blood Pressure Monitor measures your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Roughly takes a minute to show BP

Separate charger is not required. USB integrated charger present on device. Connect the core to USB port of laptop, power bank or any mobile charger for charging

Waterproof and swim friendly. Battery lasts up to 7 days

Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to GOQii iOS (ver 8.0 and above) or Android app (ver 4.3 and above)

Get WhatsApp, SMS, Email and call notifications Portronics POR-924 Yogg Plus Smart Fitness Wristband (Black) MRP: Rs 1,499

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Yogg plus is a wonderful partner of your Smartphone; It shows you notiﬁcations about new social media messages, SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders, ﬁtness goals achieved and has Bluetooth disconnected feature

Yogg plus pairs with your Smartphone on Bluetooth 4.0 which consumes less power and once paired initially it connects automatically

You can easily charge Yogg Plus using any 5V/500mA USB wall adaptor by simply inserting the detachable Yogg Plus dial in the USB adaptor

Every night just before sleeping put Yogg Plus in Sleep Mode; It will monitor your sleeping pattern and display it the next day

Yogg Plus is also your all-weather friend in Indian conditions since it is dust and water resistant with IP67 standards Zebronics ZEB-FIT100 MRP: Rs 1,002

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Clock with alarm function, steps pedometer, calories burnt count

Auto sleep monitoring, sedentary reminder, wrist sense, caller ID from phone . Customer Care Number:1800-102-0220

SMS or third party app messages notifications, camera remote shutter, anti lost alert, find my phone

Zebronics Products comes with standard 1 year service warranty

For any queries related to how to use the product kindly go through the user manual which is available inside the box Lenovo HX03W MRP: Rs 1,799

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Lenovo Cardio Plus is designed with 0.96" full OLED Screen, Flat style with very narrow border

Lenovo cardio Plus integrates varieties of styles interface to match the different users, especially the classic clock interface, New sports interface

IP68 Waterproof - The IP68 are deemed fit enough to withstand dust, dirty and sand, Waterproof allows the bracelet to be held in the water for a maximum of 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meter ( Don't wear the bracelet when diving )

Dynamic heart rate monitor -Smart bracelet can be set to automatically check your heart rate every 15 minutes with 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring Amazfit Cor Fitness Band MRP: Rs 3,999

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

The Amazfit Cor is a comprehensive fitness tracking band that combines durability with a sleek and minimalistic design to help you stay active and informed all day long

Take it all in: The Amazfit Cor's attractive display makes tracking your progress - and achievements - fun and easy, the Cor features a bright 1.23 inch curved IPS color LCD touchscreen with Gorilla 3 glass and anti-fingerprint coating

Don't miss a beat: Automatically track your daily steps, distance travelled, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality, special sport modes (running, treadmill, cycling and walking) give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities

As tough as you are: 5 ATM water resistance allows you to take the Cor to depths up to 50 meters for swimming and other water activities and the extended day battery life will keep you going for 12 days of normal use on a single charge

Be in the know: The perfect companion to keep you organized and productive all day long. Receive notifications for emails, SMS, phone calls, as well as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, weather forecast and other mobile apps Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex's Watch MRP: Rs 1,995

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Dial Color: Black, Case Shape: Rectangular, Dial Glass Material: Acrylic

It is compatible with all iOS versions 8.0 and above and android versions 5.0 and above except the following phone models :Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Moto G5 series - all phones, Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro

Band Color: Black, Band Material: TPU

Watch Movement Type: processor, Watch Display Type: Digital

Case Material: Plastic, Case Diameter: 50 millimeters

Touch screen; Note: Please charge the device completely before use