Women's Day Gift Idea: Best smart bands under Rs 5,000 to gift your loved ones
This women's Day- make your ladies extra-special by gifting her some of the best gadgets. A couple of portals are filled with some of the newly launched electronic accessories. And the best part is- these wares are priced under Rs. 5,000. These merchandises come as the best gift idea. For a better guide, we have shared a list of them below.
These smart bands come with OLED display over which you can also check the number of steps you've taken, your sleep patterns and more. They have improved tracking algorithm with which you can receive almost exact information regarding your fitness stats. These bands once synchronized with MiFit app aids in detecting the distance covered, calories burnt and your sleep patterns in real time.
These products also come with sleep monitoring feature, sedentary reminder and more. Some of them come with a dedicated iOS and Android App which beautifully displays your fitness goals and everyday activity. There are some more features that you will be knowing about, once you go through our listing.
Honor Band 4 Running (Red/Black)
MRP: Rs 2,599
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Dual wear modes: wrist wear mode & foot wear mode
- Foot wear mode: wear the band on your shoes and switch to foot mode to access the professional running form monitoring services. Honor band 4 running supports and monitors 7 running form data: cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle
- 5ATM / 50 meter water-resistance
- Battery life: lasts up to 14 days on a single charge; 21 days standby time
- sleep monitoring: collect sleep data and identify status such as the number of times of falling asleep and waking up, deep & light sleep
- Smart reminders: incoming call notification, mute / reject an incoming call; message reminders: supports SMS, email, calendar, social apps etc
- Daily activity tracking and monitoring: automatically identify walking and running status, records step count, distance covered, calories burnt and other data. Also records data such as duration of moderate to high intensity activities
Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition
MRP: Rs 1,299
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- 23-day battery life
- IP67 certified - resistant to sweat, cosmetics, dust, water splashes and corrosion
- Call & Notification alert
- Idle alert
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
MRP: Rs 1,999
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- 0.78" OLED Touch Screen
- Call and Notification Alert
- Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring
- Sleep Tracking & Analysis
- Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast
- Find my phone & phone unlock feature
- Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
- Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)
- Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)
Honor Band 3
MRP: Rs 2,248
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks
- Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist
- Up to 30 days battery life based on usage
- Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification
- Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology
- Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts
- 24-hour heart-rate tracking
- Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate
- PMOLED Display
- Water Resistant
Lenovo HX06
MRP: Rs 999
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Sports Statistics on Wrist
- Sleep Monitor
- Call Information Reminder
- Sedentary Reminder
- USB Direct Charging
- Anti-sleep Mode
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
GoQii Vital
MRP: Rs 1,999
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- GOQii, India's largest preventive healthcare service now brings to you GOQii VITAL loaded with new features and one year warranty, to help kick-start an active lifestyle
- GOQii VITAL tracks your blood pressure, heart rate, exercise log, calories burned, steps covered, active hours and sleep patterns on an OLED colour display
- Blood Pressure Monitor measures your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Roughly takes a minute to show BP
- Separate charger is not required. USB integrated charger present on device. Connect the core to USB port of laptop, power bank or any mobile charger for charging
- Waterproof and swim friendly. Battery lasts up to 7 days
- Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to GOQii iOS (ver 8.0 and above) or Android app (ver 4.3 and above)
- Get WhatsApp, SMS, Email and call notifications
Portronics POR-924 Yogg Plus Smart Fitness Wristband (Black)
MRP: Rs 1,499
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Yogg plus is a wonderful partner of your Smartphone; It shows you notiﬁcations about new social media messages, SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders, ﬁtness goals achieved and has Bluetooth disconnected feature
- Yogg plus pairs with your Smartphone on Bluetooth 4.0 which consumes less power and once paired initially it connects automatically
- You can easily charge Yogg Plus using any 5V/500mA USB wall adaptor by simply inserting the detachable Yogg Plus dial in the USB adaptor
- Every night just before sleeping put Yogg Plus in Sleep Mode; It will monitor your sleeping pattern and display it the next day
- Yogg Plus is also your all-weather friend in Indian conditions since it is dust and water resistant with IP67 standards
Zebronics ZEB-FIT100
MRP: Rs 1,002
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Clock with alarm function, steps pedometer, calories burnt count
- Auto sleep monitoring, sedentary reminder, wrist sense, caller ID from phone . Customer Care Number:1800-102-0220
- SMS or third party app messages notifications, camera remote shutter, anti lost alert, find my phone
- Zebronics Products comes with standard 1 year service warranty
- For any queries related to how to use the product kindly go through the user manual which is available inside the box
Lenovo HX03W
MRP: Rs 1,799
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Lenovo Cardio Plus is designed with 0.96" full OLED Screen, Flat style with very narrow border
- Lenovo cardio Plus integrates varieties of styles interface to match the different users, especially the classic clock interface, New sports interface
- IP68 Waterproof - The IP68 are deemed fit enough to withstand dust, dirty and sand, Waterproof allows the bracelet to be held in the water for a maximum of 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meter ( Don't wear the bracelet when diving )
- Dynamic heart rate monitor -Smart bracelet can be set to automatically check your heart rate every 15 minutes with 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring
Amazfit Cor Fitness Band
MRP: Rs 3,999
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- The Amazfit Cor is a comprehensive fitness tracking band that combines durability with a sleek and minimalistic design to help you stay active and informed all day long
- Take it all in: The Amazfit Cor's attractive display makes tracking your progress - and achievements - fun and easy, the Cor features a bright 1.23 inch curved IPS color LCD touchscreen with Gorilla 3 glass and anti-fingerprint coating
- Don't miss a beat: Automatically track your daily steps, distance travelled, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality, special sport modes (running, treadmill, cycling and walking) give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities
- As tough as you are: 5 ATM water resistance allows you to take the Cor to depths up to 50 meters for swimming and other water activities and the extended day battery life will keep you going for 12 days of normal use on a single charge
- Be in the know: The perfect companion to keep you organized and productive all day long. Receive notifications for emails, SMS, phone calls, as well as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, weather forecast and other mobile apps
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex's Watch
MRP: Rs 1,995
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Dial Color: Black, Case Shape: Rectangular, Dial Glass Material: Acrylic
- It is compatible with all iOS versions 8.0 and above and android versions 5.0 and above except the following phone models :Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Moto G5 series - all phones, Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
- Band Color: Black, Band Material: TPU
- Watch Movement Type: processor, Watch Display Type: Digital
- Case Material: Plastic, Case Diameter: 50 millimeters
- Touch screen; Note: Please charge the device completely before use