Yoga Day 2022: Best Fitness Bands Under Rs. 1,000

The wearable market in India is highly populated with a host of fitness bands from various brands, including Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Noise, Amazfit and others. Given that there are many fitness bands out there in the market, you can purchase an affordable offering priced under Rs. 1,000 this Yoga Day. Take a look at these affordable fitness bands from here.

Mi Band 3 - Rs. 999

The Mi Band 3 is the first one to occupy its position in the list of best fitness bands under Rs. 1,000. It features a skin-friendly, non-energic material that will ensure comfortable wearing. The Mi Band 3 from Xiaomi lets you unlock it using a fingerprint, comes with a build that is water and sweat resistant, and is also scratchproof. It warns you when warming up your body in order to improve blood circulation.

The Mi Band 3 is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones and has features such as sleep monitoring, pedometer, heart rate monitoring and more.

GoQii V2 - Rs. 850

Another one in our list of best fitness bands under Rs. 1,000 is GoQii V2. It is loaded with features such as step count, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, active minutes, real-time coaching, Bluetooth, and up to 14 days of battery life. It features a silicone strap, which comprises most of the design and has a small display at the front.

Muzili Smart Fitness Band - Rs. 999

Next, we have the Muzili Smart Fitness Band, which is among the best fitness bands priced under Rs. 1,000. It comes with 14-sports exercise modes, a fitness tracker that will count calories burnt, steps taken, and other activities, including cycling, jogging, walking and more. It has a training mode timer to auto-record the physical exercises. There is a touch screen display to notify all the alerts from the smartphone.

MevoFit Drive Fitness Band - Rs. 999

The MevoFit Drive Fitness Band is similar to the other fitness bands we saw above in terms of features, except for a few additions. It comes with a step count tracker, calorie tracker and monitors other physical activities. Also, there is an anti-lost feature to locate the paired smartphone. The smart band can be synced with the MevoFit app to help you get into the fitness regimen. What's more, there is a scratch-resistant build and an OLED touch display as well.

SHOPTOSHOP Activity Tracker - Rs. 525

Lastly, we have the SHOPTOSHOP Activity Tracker, which is among the trusted and affordable fitness trackers out there. It comes with a water-resistant build, a heart rate sensor, and Bluetooth connectivity. The fitness band has sleep monitoring, an LED indicator, the ability to receive calls, and a 0.96-inch display. The band is skin-friendly and ensures a comfortable wearing experience.