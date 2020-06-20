Yoga Day Special: Track Your Workout On Best Smart Bands Under Rs. 3,000

We have prepared a list of some of the best smart bands available in the market that are tailor made for tracking your workout. We have also made sure that all the smart bands that we have mentioned are priced under Rs. 3,000 and are affordable.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 retails for Rs. 2,199 and it can last up to 14 days on a single charge. This model comes with a colored display and is available in colorful strap options.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 retails for Rs. 1,799 and it has a monochrome OLED touch display with built-in support for heart-rate tracking and steps tracking. It also offers features like stop clock and alarm as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

The Samsung Galaxy Fit e retails for Rs. 2,490 and it offers a thin and light design. The band does come in different colors and it works well for both Android and iOS devices.

Honor Band 5i

The Honor Band 5i sells for Rs. 1,799 and it offers up to 7 days of battery life. It has a built-in blood oxygen monitoring sensor with features like sleep tracking system.

Honor Band 3

The Honor Band 3 sells for Rs. 1,900 and it comes with a monochrome OLED display. The watch has a single touch button and offers various fitness and workout related features.

Huawei Band 2 Pro

The Huawei Band 2 Pro costs Rs. 2,199 in India and it offers a monochrome display with support for Bluetooth connectivity. This band will work well with Android and iOS smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a color touch display and it also offers plenty of band faces, which is not common on a device of this class. It retails for Rs. 2,299 in India.

Bingo F8

The Bingo F8 retails for Rs. 2,499 and it has a color display. This band can also be used as a Bluetooth headphone and it offers a battery life of 3 days on a single charge.