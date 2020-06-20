ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yoga Day Special: Track Your Workout On Best Smart Bands Under Rs. 3,000

    By
    |

    On this International Yoga Day, get yourself a smart band that can track your workout and will keep you fit. Seeing the number of calories burned on a smart band will further motivate you to keep working and doing yoga that will keep you healthy and fit.

    Yoga Day Special
     

    We have prepared a list of some of the best smart bands available in the market that are tailor made for tracking your workout. We have also made sure that all the smart bands that we have mentioned are priced under Rs. 3,000 and are affordable.

    Honor Band 5

    Honor Band 5

    The Honor Band 5 retails for Rs. 2,199 and it can last up to 14 days on a single charge. This model comes with a colored display and is available in colorful strap options.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 retails for Rs. 1,799 and it has a monochrome OLED touch display with built-in support for heart-rate tracking and steps tracking. It also offers features like stop clock and alarm as well.

    Samsung Galaxy Fit e
     

    Samsung Galaxy Fit e

    The Samsung Galaxy Fit e retails for Rs. 2,490 and it offers a thin and light design. The band does come in different colors and it works well for both Android and iOS devices.

    Honor Band 5i

    Honor Band 5i

    The Honor Band 5i sells for Rs. 1,799 and it offers up to 7 days of battery life. It has a built-in blood oxygen monitoring sensor with features like sleep tracking system.

    Honor Band 3

    Honor Band 3

    The Honor Band 3 sells for Rs. 1,900 and it comes with a monochrome OLED display. The watch has a single touch button and offers various fitness and workout related features.

    Huawei Band 2 Pro

    Huawei Band 2 Pro

    The Huawei Band 2 Pro costs Rs. 2,199 in India and it offers a monochrome display with support for Bluetooth connectivity. This band will work well with Android and iOS smartphones.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a color touch display and it also offers plenty of band faces, which is not common on a device of this class. It retails for Rs. 2,299 in India.

    Bingo F8

    Bingo F8

    The Bingo F8 retails for Rs. 2,499 and it has a color display. This band can also be used as a Bluetooth headphone and it offers a battery life of 3 days on a single charge.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X