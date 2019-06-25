Garmin Forerunner 945: This GPS-Enabled Smartwatch Is Expensive Than Your Flagship Smartphone Wearables oi-Rohit Arora

US- based wearable products manufacturer Garmin has just announced a new smartwatch for the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 59,990, the Forerunner 945 is the company's latest premium smartwatch. The smartwatch costs even more than some of the best flagship smartphones in the Indian market including OnePlus 7/7 Pro, Galaxy S10e, Asus 6Z amongst many other handsets.

The all new premium GPS-enabled Forerunner 945 is aimed at advanced runners and serious sports enthusiasts. The smartwatch brings a host of new features like, aerobic and anaerobic training effect, safety and tracking features- like incident detection and real time location to your emergency contacts.

Take Your Music With You On A Run

The pricey Garmin Forerunner 945 also has space to store up to 1,000 songs. If that's not enough for you, the smartwatch also comes equipped with features like in-built music services support- Spotify. You can connect Garmin 945 with Bluetooth enabled headphones for phone-free listening experience.

Besides, the smartwatch also comes with advanced physio features, safety and tracking elements. The smartwatch can track your VO2 max to analyze the amount of oxygen you can utilize during intense exercise. It also tracks your exercise history and performance with new training load balance to let you know if the workout is being productive.

The Forerunner 945 is built to deliver insights to the runner including performance measurements adjusted for heat and altitude including acclimation status for both for the outdoor runner.

Lastly, for the runner, it also tracks recovery time, aerobic and anaerobic training effect. Avid runners can also analyze how far, fast and where they ran on the longest trail runs as the smartwatch features built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellites.

Built-in Profiles For Various Workout Types

Garmin says that the Forerunner 945 is the perfect smartwatch for a runner. It is a multisport watch which has built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, swimming, skiing, paddle sports, trail running and many more which covers majority of the workouts for a person. Garmin Forerunner 945 can help athletes of all levels reach their health and fitness goals.

I am really keen to test the new safety feature. Garmin Forerunner 945 features a built in Incident detection, one can now easily share their real time location with their pre- chosen contacts, in case one needs assistance. You can also share your location if a potential incident, such as a fall is detected.

UseFul Features For Avid Runners

Garmin Forerunner 945 features an advanced running dynamics, which can help you improve your running form. The watch can measure important running metrics like ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more which can bring out the best in every runner. The new Garmin smartwatch also comes equipped with Garmin Coach Feature, which offers free training plans that adapt according to a runner's goals and performances. Garmin Coach creates a personalized workout. The user can also download Garmin Coach adaptive training plans for free!

The Forerunner 945 also features an interesting feature- Body Battery. It essentially helps optimize body's energy. The Body Battery energy monitoring uses collected data to gauge one's energy reserves at any moment, so that the user can plan their day accordingly, optimizing times for activity and rest. The smartwatch also monitors and tracks wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress levels, and relaxation breathing timer.

The Forerunner 945 is a claimed to have a battery life of up to two weeks in smartwatch mode; up to 10 hours in GPS mode with music, 40 hours in GPS mode without music and upto 60 hours in Ultratrac mode.

Garmin Forerunner 945 is available in Black and Blue colour variants. The smartwatch is available online at Amazon.in, Paytmmall and Myntra. For offline purchase the customers can shop at Helios Watch Stores by Titan- Pan India, Just in Time Stores, Ct Pundole- Pune, Kamal Watches- Hyderabad, Johnson Watch- Connaught Place, New Delhi, GO SPORT (Mumbai and Bangalore) and Exclusive Garmin Brand Stores (Delhi and Bangalore).

