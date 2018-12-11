Google's Jacquard smart jacket alerts you if you've left your phone behind

Do you have a bad habit of leaving your smartphone all the time? If yes then this new will solve your problem. Google and Levi's joined their hands and made the Levi's Commuter X Jacquard smart jacket much smarter than before. The companies have introduced a new "Always Together" mode which is designed to prevent users from forgetting their jackets and smartphone behind.

"Always Together" is an automatic alert users cab can set up a trigger when the distance between your phone and jacket becomes too big.

"The alerts work both ways - you'll get a notification on your phone, and the jacket's tag will start illuminating and vibrating - so it's just as useful for remembering a forgotten phone as a forgotten jacket," Android Police report.

When the alert triggest, it sends a notification to both smartphone and jacket. This means when the phone receives a notification, their jacket's sleeve tag will also start blinking and vibrating.

"Granted, it's probably way too late in the jacket's lifespan for this new feature to drive a lot of fresh sales, but it sure sounds like a useful trick for users who already have one in their closet. If you're among that contingent, you can give it a try after updating to the latest version of the Jacquard app," the report added.

Users can also use the smart jacket to Play and pause their audio, skip to the next song, hear what's playing and get details in Activity. It also comes with Toggle noise cancellation on and off on your Bose QuietComfort 30 or 35 headphones.

The snap tag Jacquard notifies you users for incoming calls and texts. It also notifies you when your ride is near. It will also ping you only when someone important contacts you.

Just to recall the Commuter X Jacquard was introduced last year back in September. The jacket was developed by Google's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group.