Honor Watch Magic announced in India starting at Rs 13,999

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced its latest Honor Watch Magic smartwatch in India along with the Honor View 20. The smartwatch was first introduced in November 2018, and now the company has launched it today. Here is the specification which you should consider before buying the smartwatch.

The Honor Watch Magic comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED color display with a screen resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. The screen carries a pixel density of 326 PPI along with a dual-crown design with a 9.8mm stainless steel case. It also sports a heart rate sensor on the back.

The build of the smartwatch is made of 316L cold forged stainless steel and comes in black and red dual tone finish on its silicone strap. It also comes with features like GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO, these are one of the best satellite positioning systems which work accurately for locating someone.

Under the hood, the Honor Watch Magic is powered by ARM M4 SoC with 16MB RAM and 128MB storage. On the connectivity part, it offers Bluetooth 4.2 which is capable of connecting to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices.

The smartwatch also supports sports activity tracking like indoor exercises, outdoor running, mountain climbing, cycling, and open water swimming. It also sports a TrueSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology which is capable of tracking user's active and resting heart rate.

The Honor Watch Magic is fueled by a 178mAh battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 7 days battery life with one full charge. You can grab the smartwatch in Black color with Silicon Band and it comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The Silver color leather band will cost you Rs 14,999. The smart band is available for purchase in India soon on Amazon.in.