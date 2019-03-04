Huawei Watch GT coming to India: Everything you need to know Wearables oi-Karan Sharma Huawei confirms the India launch of its Watch GT. However, the company didn't disclose the dates. All you need to know

Huawei launched its Watch GT back in 2018 and made it available for purchase in some selected countries in October. Sadly India was not the among those countries. But it seems that good the wait is going to be over for Indian buyers. The company has officially confirmed that it will bring the Watch GT smartwatch soon in India. Right now, the company has not promised any exact date or time, neither disclosed any details about the pricing.

Just to recall, the Watch GT was launched in the United States for $229.99 which approx Rs 16,000 in Indian currency. So we can safely assume that the smartwatch will join the Indian market somewhere between this price point.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Huawei Watch GT sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. When it comes to the thickness the smartwatch has 10.6mm thick design. Huawei claims that the wearable is capable fo delivering 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

The devices are backed by a 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM. On the connectivity part it offers, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS.

If you turn off the heart rate feature and use it just for receiving notification from the smartphone, then you will receive a battery backup of as long as one month. Apart from all these, the Watch GT comes with TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology, this feature is capable of learning users habits after a certain period of time.

The Huawei Watch GT comes with sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer sensor, ambient light, optical heart rate sensor and magnetometer. Moreover, it is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

