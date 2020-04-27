AirPods Help Apple Get Top Spot In India’s TWS Earbuds Market

ENGLISH

    The True Wireless (TWS) earphones market in India was one of the fastest-growing in the world in 2019. According to Counterpoint's ETO service, hearables witnessed a massive growth of 700 percent in India. This market was led by Apple to launch its second-generation AirPods and first-generation AirPods Pro in India after November. The premium prices of the AirPods and the AirPods Pro suggest that Apple will continue to drive revenue to the Indian market.

    According to a report, Apple grabbed 27 percent of the total TWS earbuds market in the country in 2019. The company is said to have managed the section throughout the year with good sales of its second-generation AirPods. It is also considered to be a leader - facing hard competition from innovators who come up with affordable solutions.

    Noise and JBL occupy the second and third positions in the TWS earphone market, respectively, followed by Samsung and Realme. The Realme Buds earphones which were launched in December, sold amazingly, becoming the second highest-selling TWS earbuds after the AirPods for their reasonable price and feature design.

    Apple Airpods were launched in 2016, when many TWS earphones were in their initial design and price. However, within a few months, it was able to gain favor for almost everyone around the world.

    In 2019, Apple introduced the second generation of its AirPods which became an instant hit in the TWS segment for improving its H1 chip and battery life and other modified features. The older models feature is a welcome change from the previous 'Tap to activate' support for AirPods 2.

    The AirPods 2 costs at Rs 18,999 with including wireless charging and Rs 14,900 without wireless charging. The AirPods Pro has added more features such as word cancellation, sweat resistance, and an improved design language which costs at Rs 24,900.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
