Amazfit Band 7 With 120 Sports Modes Launched For ₹2,999; Better Than Competition?

Amazfit is one of the most popular brands when it comes to wearables. The brand has expanded its product offering with the launch of the Amazfit Band 7. The device comes with 18 days of battery life, supports Alexa voice assistant, and packs in over 120 sports modes. Can the new Amazfit Band 7 take on other fitness trackers with these features?

When compared to its predecessor, Amazfit Band 5, the new Amazfit Band 7 comes with a bigger display. Amazfit has brought in a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution. The display offers 112 percent more screen area and offers 282 PPI pixel density.

Amazfit Band 7 Features: What's New

More importantly, the Amazfit Band 7 comes with a better and improved battery. Amazfit has included a 232 mAh battery that the brand claims to offer 18 days of battery life with typical usage and 12 days of heavy usage. With the battery-saver mode switched on, the fitness tracker can run for 24 days on a single charge.

The new Amazfit Band 7 comes with 5ATM resistance, making it water-resistant and an ideal gadget for swimming. Amazfit has also upped its game as far as health features and sensors are concerned. For one, the new Band 7 comes with a 14-hour heart rate monitor. It comes with a blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor as well.

The Amazfit Band 7 also comes with a stress tracker, steps tracker, and a sleep tracker - which can trace your daytime nap timing as well. Additionally, Amazfit has included over 120 sports modes. This includes four sports modes with smart recognition that can automatically trace your workouts when you start.

The Amazfit Band 7 also supports Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, helping you have a hands-free experience. Like other Amazfit wearables, one can connect this fitness band to their smartphone and track their data via the Zepp OS.

Amazfit Band 7 Price in India

The new Amazfit Band 7 is priced at ₹3,499. The brand is offering the new fitness tracker at a discounted price of ₹2,999 valid until midnight today. Buyers can choose from black, white, and pink colors on the Amazfit India website. Amazon is also expected to ship the wearable in the coming days.

For the asking price, the new Amazfit Band 7 makes a good deal. The powerful features, 5ATM design, and multiple trackers make it a good buy against similar wearables from Noise and Fire-Boltt. Plus, buyers get 12 months of warranty and 7 days of replacement support, which further make the Band 7 a good bargain.

