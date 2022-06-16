Amazfit BIP 3, BIP 3 Pro With 14 Days Battery Life Introduced; Launching Soon In India News oi-Akshay Kumar

Amazfit BIP 3 series of smartwatches have been introduced globally. The company has launched two new devices in the series, including the Amazfit BIP 3 and the BIP 3 Pro. They come as successors to the BIP U series of devices, which were introduced back in 2020. The BIP 3 and the BIP 3 Pro share a handful of features with only one key difference.

Amazfit BIP 3 Series Health-Centric Features

The Amazfit BIP 3 and the BIP 3 Pro are equipped with a heart rate sensor, which can track their heart rates 24x7. There's also a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. The devices have a BioTracker 2 PPG biometric sensor as well. The wearable can track the stress levels and the sleeping quality of a wearer. The smartwatches offer to track around 60 sports modes. The devices can also track female menstrual cycles.

Amazfit BIP 3 Series Specifications, Features

Coming to the other specs, the Amazfit BIP 3 series smartwatches offer a 1.69-inch color TFT display bearing a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. The screen is also equipped with a 2.5D glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. The display of the new watches shows notifications for calls, emails, messages from popular social media platforms, weather, and more. Notably, the BIP 3 Pro has active GPS functionality onboard.

The Amazfit BIP 3 and the BIP 3 Pro both offer Bluetooth 5.0 LE and are compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or higher and iOS 12.0 and above. The company claims that both the wearable offer up to 14 days of battery life with regular usage and up to seven days with heavy use. The square-shaped smartwatches are 5ATM certified for water and dust resistance, so the users can take them without worrying while swimming.

Amazfit BIP 3, BIP 3 Pro Pricing, Availability

The Amazfit BIP 3 has been priced at $59.99, which roughly translates into Rs. 4,700 in the Indian currency. As for the BIP 3 Pro, it will set the buyers by $69.99 (~Rs. 5,500). They are already available to buy globally in Black, Pink, and Blue color variants. The Amazfit BIP 3 has already been listed on Amazon as a coming soon item, so we can expect the series to launch in the country very soon.

Best Mobiles in India