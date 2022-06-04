Amazfit Bip 3 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Tracking, GPS Unveiled News oi-Akshay Kumar

Amazfit has introduced its newest smartwatch called the Amazfit Bip 3. The device has been launched in Brazil and is expected to be released globally soon. The new Amazfit watch comes with an LCD display, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor. The Bip 3 has been introduced a couple of days after the launch of the GTS 2 in India.

Amazfit Bip 3 Gets A Handful Of Health-Centric Features

The Amazfit Bip 3 has been fitted with a number of health-centric features. The wearable comes with a heart rate sensor and offers the tracking of more than 60 sports modes. The smartwatch is equipped with a built-in dual satellite positioning system, which is capable of accurately tracking walking, running, and cycling activities. There's also 5ATM waterproofing certification onboard, so the users can wear it while swimming without worrying about damaging it.

The Amazfit Bip 3 also has a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and female period cycle tracking, among others. The device is fitted with a 1.69-inch HD TFT screen panel, which is housed inside a rectangular metallic body. The screen gets a pixel density of 237 ppi and a layer of 2.5D tempered glass.

The new Amazfit smartwatch also has usual features like showing notifications from major apps, call alerts, controls for music and camera, and more. The device is fuelled by a 280 mAh battery, which is touted to last for a massive two weeks on a single charge with standard usage. The wearable also gets 50+ cloud-based watch faces, which can be customized and a personal photo can also be used as a watch face.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pricing, Availability

The Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch has been priced at 279 BRL (approximately Rs. 4,530). The wearable comes in Black, Pink, and Blue color variants. It is available to buy in Brazil on Amazon. There's no word regarding the global availability at the moment.

Amazfit recently launched the new version of the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch in the Indian market. The wearable arrived in two new color models and carries a more attractive price tag. The Bluetooth calling-enabled device will be available at an introductory price tag of Rs. 10,999 on Amazon during the first sale on June 5. The wearable will be offered in Midnight Black and Petal Pink color models.

