Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Announced In India; Price Starts At Rs. 12,999

Amazfit GTR 2 has been launched in India as the latest flagship wearable from the company. The smartwatch went official back in September in China. The features of the GTR 2 include an AMOLED screen, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and much more.

Moreover, the company is planning to launch two more wearable products namely the GTS 2 and the GTS 2 Mini in the country this month. However, the company is yet to reveal the official launch date.

Amazfit GTR 2 Price In India And Offers

The smartwatch is already up for grabs on Flipkart and the straps of the Amazfit GTR 2 are also available in the black variant. The price of the watch has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the Sport Edition and Rs. 13,499 for the Classic Edition.

Besides, the e-commerce platform also offering several discounts on the GTR 2 including 10 percent off on SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and more.

Amazfit GTR 2: What Does Offer?

In terms of features, the Amazfit GTR 2 packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density and 3D glass protection. You can get 12 professional sports modes and 3GB of onboard storage where you can store up to 600 songs. The smartwatch comes with a 417 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 38 days with power-saving mode.

Other features of the watch include a 24-hours heart rate sensor and blood-oxygen saturation measurement. Further, the Amazfit GTR 2 works up to 50 meters of water. Lastly, it has onboard sensors such as an accelerometer, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope.

