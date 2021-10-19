Amazfit GTR 3 Price & Sale Details In India Revealed Via Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazfit GTR 3 was originally launched last week alongside the GTR 3 Pro and the GTS 3. The brand has also confirmed that all these smartwatches will arrive soon in India. Now, the Flipkart listing has revealed the price and sale date of the Amazfit GTR 3. Besides, both the GTR 3 Pro and the GTS 3 are also likely to go official alongside the Amazfit GTR 3. Let's check out how much the Amazfit GTR 3 will cost in the country.

Amazfit GTR 3 Price And Sale Date In India

As per the Flipkart listing, the Amazfit GTR 3 will go on sale starting tomorrow (Oct 20) at 12 PM IST. It can be purchased at Rs. 13,999 and comes in grey and black color options. On the other hand, the price of the GTR 3 Pro and the GTS 3 have not been announced yet.

Amazfit GTR 3 Features

The Amazfit GTR 3 has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness and a 66% screen-to-body ratio. There is a 450 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 21 days of battery life. It also comes with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress, PAI health assessment system, menstrual cycles, and sleep tracking.

The Amazfit GTR 3 supports 150 sports modes and can automatically detect 8 sports - outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. Additionally, the watch runs Zepp OS and other features include built-in GPS, water-resistant up to 5ATM, and so on.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features a slightly larger 1.45-inch circular AMOLED display with HD resolution and it is the most expensive among these new smartwatches. Moreover, the GTS 3 comes with a 1.79-inch square AMOLED display and onboard sensors are the same as the Amazfit GTR 3.

All these three smartwatches are compatible with smartphones running Android 7/ iOS 12 or above. The smartwatches can be accessed through the Zepp app. Lastly, both the GTS 3 and the GTR 3 come with Bluetooth v5.1 BLE, while the Pro model supports Bluetooth v5.

