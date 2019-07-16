Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24 days battery life Launched: Price, Specifications and More News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Huami, one of the leading wearable companies has recently launched its new Amazfit GTR smartwatch which is available in two different case sizes of 47mm and 42mm. And are available for order starting today in China. This smartwatch is laden with some coolest features. It comes with an AMOLED display, 50-meter water resistance, and provides up to 24 days of battery life with normal use.

Features And Specifications Of Amazfit GTR Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTR comes with Stainless Steel, Aluminium and Titanium case options. And is available with 42mm and 47mm case sizes. Out of which, the Amazfit GTR of 47mm case size is an Iron Man Limited Edition. That comes with Ironman dial, Black Matte ceramic bezel, Gold colored case, and a red silicone strap.

Both Amazfit GTR 47mm and GTR 42mm comes with an AMOLED display with 326PPI pixel density. Out of which 47mm case sized smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch display, and 42mm has a 1.2-inch screen panel. Both of their displays get protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. One with 47mm case size features a 410mAh LiPo battery that offers up to 74 days in basic watch mode.

And 42mm sized Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes with 195mAh LiPo battery, which provides up to 34 days in basic watch mode. Both provide NFC support for UnionPay payments, support for 12 sports modes, GPS+GLONASS, air pressure sensor, BioTracker PPG for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminder, and all-day health monitoring, sleep analysis, Supports Android 5.0 and above, iO S10.0 and above, and many more.

Price Of Amazfit GTR

The Amazfit GTR 42mm case sized smartwatch of Black, Pink or White strap is priced at 799 yuan (US$ 119 / Rs. 7,975 approx.), and the company's special edition smartwatch(42mm) coming in the white leather strap is priced at 999 yuan (US$ 145 / Rs. 9,970 approx.). The Amazfit GTR 47mm aluminum alloy and stainless steel versions with a Brown leather strap are priced at 999 yuan (US$ 145 / Rs. 9,970 approx.).

And 47mm-sized Amazfit GTR of titanium version with a fluoro rubber strap and Iron Man special edition is priced at 1399 yuan (US$ 203 / Rs. 13,965 approx.).

(source)

