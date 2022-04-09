Just In
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Launched At Rs. 4,999; Sale Starting April 11
Huami launched the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini back in 2020, while a new version of the same watch was introduced in March in the global market. Now, the brand has launched the new version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini in India. The sale of the watch will begin on April 11 in the country. Let's take look at the pricing and features of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price & Where To Buy
The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini has been announced at Rs. 5,999; however, it can be purchased at a special price of Rs. 4,999 via Amazon starting April 11 at 12 PM IST. Besides, one can purchase the watch from the brand's official site as well. The new version comes in Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink and Meteor Black color options.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Features
The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini new version comes with an ultra slim and light design, measuring 8.95 in thickness and weighing 19.5 grams. There is a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 306×354 pixels resolution, 450 nits of peak brightness, always-on mode, and 2.5D glass. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version also supports 80+ watch faces and 68+ sports modes.
For battery, the watch packs a 220 mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on typical usage. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above.
Like other smartwatches, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini comes 24 hours heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring and includes menstrual cycle tracker, built-in Alexa, PPG sensor, PAI health assessment system, and many more. Lastly, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini new version is 5 ATM certified for water resistance.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version: Worth Considering?
If your budget is around Rs. 5,000 and want to get a watch with all health-related features and good display, can definitely consider the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version. For an asking price of Rs. 4,999, you'll get an AMOLED panel, long-lasting battery life, and a built-in Alexa feature as well.
