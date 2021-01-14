Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e Launching In India On January 19 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazfit is all set to introduce the GTS 2e and the GTR 2e smartwatches in India on January 19. Both watches have recently gone official in the US at CES 2021. The company also previously announced that both watches will arrive this month and now, the company's official Twitter has confirmed the launch date. To recall, the GTS 2e and the GTR 2e smartwatches were originally launched in China in December.

In terms of pricing, both Amazfit GTS 2e and the GTR 2e smartwatches are available for CNY 799 (around Rs. 9,070) in China and $139.99 (around Rs. 10,298) in the US. The Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Roland Purple, and Dark Night Green colors options, while the Amazfit GTR 2e is available in Obsidian Black, Dolphin Grey, and Ice Lake Green color options.

Amazfit GTS 2e And GTR 2e Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2e features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 348 x 442 pixels and 341ppi pixel density, unlike the GTR 2e has a slightly smaller circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution.

In terms of battery, the Amazfit GTS 2e has a 246 mAh battery which claims to last up to 14 days on a single charge and 24 days in basic watch mode. On the other hand, the GTR 2e comes with a 471 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge and 45 days of battery life in basic watch mode. They also support Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS for connectivity.

Both watches have 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, and also features 2.5D scratch-resistance glass. They are also compatible with iOS and Android devices and can be connected via the Zepp app. Besides, both can work up to a depth of 50 meters underwater. Other features of the watches include sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Best Mobiles in India