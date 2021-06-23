Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e Update Brings Amazon Alexa Integration; Here’s How To Update News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huami launched both the Amazfit GTS 2e and the GTR 2e back in January in the country. Now, the brand has announced a new firmware update for these smartwatches which brings the Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant support.

The brand took to its social media handle to share that both the GTS 2e and the GTR 2e users can now enjoy voice interaction, play music, set alarms, provide weather forecasts, traffic, sports updates, and other real-time information. The update comes with firmware version 1.0.2.31 and users can install it via the Amazfit Zepp app. Here's how to do it:

How To Get Amazon Alexa Feature On Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e

Step 1: Open the Zepp app and go to the system update.

Step 2: Once the update is done, go to your Zepp app account and click on Amazon Alexa.

Step 3: Then log in with your Amazon account and after linking of Alexa you can give any command.

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e With Amazon Alexa Feature: Worth Your Money?

Both the Amazfit GTS 2e and the Amazfit GTR 2e can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's official site. The Amazfit GTR 2e is available in Matcha Green, Obsidian Black, and Slate Grey colors while the Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Lilac Purple, Moss Green, and Obsidian Black color options.

Both watches have an AMOLED display with tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. The Amazfit GTR 2e packs a huge 471 mAh battery that delivers 24 days battery life with typical use which is one of the plus points in this range. For instance, the recently launched Mi Watch Revolve Active also comes with a similar price tag but offers 14 battery life.

They also support BioTracker 2 PPG with blood oxygen, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep quality monitoring, and stress monitoring. Besides, both come with offline voice assistance and incoming call notifications. Other features include in-built GPS, 90 sports modes, watch faces, and 5ATM water resistance.

So, if you are planning to buy the Amazfit GTS 2e or the GTR 2e, can be a good pick for an asking price of Rs. 9,999. They come with all needful features and now even you will get Amazon Alexa. However, both do not support a speaker to take your calls. If you want this feature can go for the Amazfit GTR 2 which is also said to get Alexa support soon.

