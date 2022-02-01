Amazfit Introduces Automatic Night Blood Pressure Monitoring For GTR 3 Pro News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huami has announced a new feature for its Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch which was back in October last year in India. The new feature will monitor blood pressure during the night through the combination of sleep monitoring and blood pressure monitoring. The new feature will be available with the next OTA update.

The smartwatch also supports PPG high-precision optical sensors for blood pressure health management. Besides, the company announced PumpBeats blood pressure monitoring feature back in October which can monitor blood pressure without airbags or cuffs with a single press of a button.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Features

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro was launched alongside the GTR 3 and the GTS 3. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a high-end offering that comes with features like Bluetooth calling and up to 12 days battery life. The watch has a round 1.45-inch Ultra-HD (480x480 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 331ppi pixel density and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It runs Amazfit's proprietary Zepp OS and comes with support for 24-hour blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate monitoring.

Further, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has more than 150 watch faces and sports modes and can automatically track eight sports including outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. The Amazfit watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices running Android 7/ iOS 12 or above. It can be connected via the Zepp app and is also water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).

Another key highlight of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is its Amazon's Alexa voice assistant support. There is a 450 mAh battery on the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and it measures 46x46x10.7mm and weighs 32 grams.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Should You Buy?

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is currently selling for Rs. 18,990 in India. So, if you are looking for a high-end smartwatch with good health-related features then can consider the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. It also comes with in-built GPS connectivity and you'll get music control, weather forecast, and many others. The watch is available for purchase on Amazon India and the official site of Amazfit.

