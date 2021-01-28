Amazfit Plans To Introduce T-Rex Pro, Health Watch Pro Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazfit is known for its smart wearable products and the brand introduced a slew of products last year. Even it has recently launched the GTS 2e and the GTR 2e in India. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of the successors and new models as well. According to a new leak, one upcoming smartwatch will also have an eSIM. Besides, the Amazfit T-Rex and the Amazfit Health Watch Pro are said to get the successor.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro/ T-Rex 2

The new Amazfit T-Rex Pro or Amazfit T-Rex 2 was spotted on the FCC listing where it mentioned both names but the model number (A2013) is the same. As per features, the smartwatch is listed to come with a round screen similar to its predecessor. Further, the other features of the watch will include GPS and workout detection. Additionally, a leak by Nils Ahrensmeier revealed that the Amazfit T-Rex Pro will come with the codename "blancw".

Amazfit Health Watch Pro

On the other hand, the Amazfit Health Watch Pro has also surfaced which will be the successor of the Amazfit Health Watch which went official back in 2019. The Amazfit Health Watch Pro is listed with the codename "jiuhuashanpro".

To recall, the Amazfit Health Watch features NB-IoT support, ECG detection, and more. Even, any kind of health info can be sent via the watch to emergency health services in real-time without connecting to a phone.

Amazfit GTR 2 eSIM And GTR 2 LTE

The brand also has an LTE version of the Amazfit GTR 2 which is expected to launch later this year. The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is listed with the codename "volgaw". Besides, another one that will come with an eSIM will be called the Amazfit GTR 2 eSIM. It is listed with the codename "volga". However, there are no details about the launch date of these smartwatches at this moment.

