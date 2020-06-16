Amazfit Stratos 3 With 14 Days Battery Life To Launch On June 22 In India News oi-Vivek

Amazfit is all set to launch yet another smartwatch in the country -- the Amazfit Stratos 3 on June 22. This model offers up to 70 hours of continuous GPS usage with power saving mode turned on. With normal usage, the watch can offer up to 35 hours of continuous GPS monitoring.

The Stratos 3 comes with up to 80 sports modes and a dual-chip system to offer optimal battery life without compromising the overall performance of the device. The watch has a 1.34-inch circular display with 320 x 320p resolution, protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. As this is a Transflective Display, it will easy to read the contents on the screen even under the direct sunlight without turning on the backlight.

The watch does offer a premium build-quality with 316L stainless steel and zirconia ceramic bezel and the entire product (including the straps) just weighs 40.4grams.

Like most of the smartwatches from Amazfit, the Stratos 3 is also 5ATM water and dust resistant. The watch runs on Amazfit OS and works with both Android and iOS devices. Unlike the Amazfit T-Rex with a rugged look, the Stratos has a simplistic design and is expected to go well with both casual and formal wear.

The USP of the Stratos 3 is that it comes with 2GB internal storage, capable of storing up to 400 songs. If you are someone who listens to songs while jogging or working out and hate carrying a big and bulky phone, then this could be the watch to consider.

Amazfit Stratos 3 Expected Price

The Amazfit T-Rex was launched for Rs. 9,999 and the Stratos 3 is also expected to be priced similarly or it could cost a thousand rupee more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Amazfit Stratos 3 review on Gizbot.

