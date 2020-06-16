ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazfit Stratos 3 With 14 Days Battery Life To Launch On June 22 In India

    By
    |

    Amazfit is all set to launch yet another smartwatch in the country -- the Amazfit Stratos 3 on June 22. This model offers up to 70 hours of continuous GPS usage with power saving mode turned on. With normal usage, the watch can offer up to 35 hours of continuous GPS monitoring.

    Amazfit Stratos 3 With 14 Days Battery Life To Launch On June 22

     

    The Stratos 3 comes with up to 80 sports modes and a dual-chip system to offer optimal battery life without compromising the overall performance of the device. The watch has a 1.34-inch circular display with 320 x 320p resolution, protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. As this is a Transflective Display, it will easy to read the contents on the screen even under the direct sunlight without turning on the backlight.

    The watch does offer a premium build-quality with 316L stainless steel and zirconia ceramic bezel and the entire product (including the straps) just weighs 40.4grams.

    Like most of the smartwatches from Amazfit, the Stratos 3 is also 5ATM water and dust resistant. The watch runs on Amazfit OS and works with both Android and iOS devices. Unlike the Amazfit T-Rex with a rugged look, the Stratos has a simplistic design and is expected to go well with both casual and formal wear.

    The USP of the Stratos 3 is that it comes with 2GB internal storage, capable of storing up to 400 songs. If you are someone who listens to songs while jogging or working out and hate carrying a big and bulky phone, then this could be the watch to consider.

    Amazfit Stratos 3 Expected Price

    The Amazfit T-Rex was launched for Rs. 9,999 and the Stratos 3 is also expected to be priced similarly or it could cost a thousand rupee more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Amazfit Stratos 3 review on Gizbot.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazfit news smartwatch
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X