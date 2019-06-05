ENGLISH

    Amazfit Verge 2 Launched Confirmed On June 11 – Qualcomm SoC, e-SIM support And More

    By
    |

    Huami's Amazfit which is known for its wide range of smartwatch has launched a new teaser of its upcoming smartwatch in China today which is said to be launch on June 11. Chipset maker Qualcomm has also confirmed the launch by posting some feature of the smartwatch. According to the post, the upcoming fitness band will arrive with Wear 3100 chipset, e-SIM support and more. Here are the details of the upcoming Amazfit smartwatch. 

    Amazfit Verge 2 Expected To Be Launched On June 11 with Qualcomm SoC

     

    On Chinese microblogging website, Weibo Huami Technology posted an image teaser which says “I LOVE YOU THREE THOUSAND”  with a launch date of 11 June 2019. On the other side, Qualcomm has also teased an image on Weibo with the same caption on the image. 

    Qualcomm is supporting the next-generation Amazfit smartwatch with its latest Snapdragon mobile platform. The report also suggests that the fitness tracker will also support e-SIM technology which will allow users to make calls directly from the smartwatch. The device is also said to be juiced by Qualcomm Wear 3100 chipset.

    Meanwhile, Huami vice-president Wei-Fandi has also released a picture of the retail box of an unreleased product.  The box also confirmed a product name called Amazfit Verge 2. Let's see when the company is planning to launch its upcoming smartphone in India. 

