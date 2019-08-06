Amazfit Verge Lite Launched With AMOLED Display, 20-Days Battery Life And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Huami, the company known for its wearables, launched its Amazfit Verge smartwatch at the beginning of this year. Now, the company has launched a cheaper version of its existing fitness tracker in India. The new variant is known as the Amazfit Verge Lite. The highlights of the smartwatch are an AMOLED screen, heart rate monitor, IP68 ratings and others. Here are the details:

Amazfit Verge Lite Specifications

Amazfit Verge Lite flaunts a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It has a circular display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.4 devices or later, iOS 9.0 and later. On the connectivity part, the fitness tracker includes Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS.

The health tracker is capable of tracking your daily indoor and outdoor activities. It comes with several features like Sports Modes, which helps users to monitor their Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Exercise and more. Meanwhile, users can also check notifications on their wrist and skip the unnecessary ones on-the-go.

The Amazfit Verge Lite is capable of displaying alerts from your smartphone like call, text, calendar, e-mail and other apps notifications. Besides, it also monitors your sleep, you can control music, silent alarms with customized vibration, and gets event reminders as well.

The Optical heart rate monitor (PPG) allows users to keep an eye on the real-time heart conditions. Do note that the fitness tracker doesn't come with an integrated microphone or speaker which means users can't take calls on the smartwatch.

On the sensor part, it offers 3 multi-axis acceleration sensor and ambient light sensor. The Amazfit Verge Lite packs a 390mAh non-removable battery, and the company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 20 days of battery life.

The smartwatch is available on Flipkart in Shark Grey and Snowcap White color option. You can take the device home for a price of Rs. 6,999.

