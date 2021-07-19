Amazfit Zepp Z Smartwatch With 15-Day Battery Life, BioTracker2 PPG Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazfit is a popular name when it comes to smartwatches and other fitness trackers. The company's Zepp Health platform is now bringing out the Zepp Z smartwatch with several premium features. Among these include 15 days of battery life, multiple health trackers, RISC-V wearable chip, and more, packed in a classic leather design.

Zepp Z Smartwatch Price, Sale Details

The Zepp Z smartwatch that has debuted in the Indian market is available in a single model, priced at Rs. 25,999. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon to purchase the new smartwatch starting today, July 20.

Zepp Z Smartwatch Features

The Zepp Z smartwatch flaunts a chassis made of titanium alloy with the NTC nanotech coating that makes it resistant to scratches. The smartwatch flaunts a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with 454 x454 pixels resolution. The always-on display is topped with 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 reinforced glass, anti-fingerprint coating, and over 50 watch faces to choose from.

The design of the smartwatch also includes 5ATM certification, making it resistant to water. The new Zepp Z smartwatch offers several health trackers including BioTracker2 PPG and OxygenBeats, which measure the SpO2 levels. The BioTrackerTM 2.0 PPG optical sensor monitors your heart rate and also gives abnormally elevated heart rate alerts. Additionally, sleep and stress monitoring sensors are onboard.

Amazfit has also included over 90 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming elliptical, skiing, free training, and more. The Zepp Z smartwatch also includes built-in GPS and GLONASS positing for precise location data. The smartwatch also includes Alexa support that allows users to play music, check the weather, traffic, and other details with voice interaction.

The Amazfit PAI health assessment system is also available on the Zepp Z, letting users monitor their health data better. More importantly, the Zepp Z smartwatch includes a 340 mAh battery that Zepp Health says can last up to 15 days.

The Zepp Z smartwatch has made an impressive entry in the Indian fitness market, which is presently dominated by trackers priced well under Rs. 5,000. For a whopping Rs. 25,999, the new smartwatch takes on big brands like Samsung. The multiple features and the leather design surely make it appealing, but it remains to be seen if it wins over Indian users.

