Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Mi Watch Revolve, Noise ColorFit Pulse On Discount
It is going to rain discounts soon as Amazon is all set to host the Prime Day Sale 2021 in the next few days. The sale is set for July 26 and July 27 and will provide irresistible deals and discounts on a slew of products across categories. There are some new product launches too that will make it a deal for the buyers.
Besides the offers listed by Amazon, there is an HDFC Bank discount of up to 10% on using an HDFC Bank Debit or Credit card and choosing EMI payment option as well. Check out the smartwatches available at a discount of up to 50% on Amazon from here.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini
You can get the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini priced at Rs. 9,999 at a relatively lesser price point during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale. It has been confirmed that the smartwatch will be available at a discount of Rs. 3,000, which will take its pricing down to Rs. 6,999.
Mi Watch Revolve
The Mi Watch Revolve, which was launched last year in India for Rs. 9,999 will be up for sale at a relatively lesser price point on Amazon on account of the Prime Day Sale 2021 offers. During this sale, the Mi Watch Revolve will be available for purchase for Rs. 7,999.
Apple Watch SE
During the Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can get the Apple Watch SE priced at Rs. 29,900 at a relatively lesser price point. While the pricing has not been disclosed by the online retailer, it will be available for Rs. 2X,900.
Realme Watch 2 Pro
Realme Watch 2 Pro is one of the latest smartwatches that is all set to go on sale today in the country via Amazon. It is a Prime Day launch and will go on sale from 12:30 PM.
Noise ColorFit Pulse
Noise ColorFit Pulse was recently launched in India and will go on sale from 12 AM of July 26 in India. The device priced at Rs. 4,999 will now be available for Rs. 2,499 as a part of the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.
