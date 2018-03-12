Ambrane announces a budget friendly smartwatch "ASW – 11" in India

Ambrane, one of the popular manufacturers of power banks and mobile accessories is further strengthening its presence in the wearable market. The company has just launched its latest smartwatch ASW-11 in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Dureja, Director Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Very recently Ambrane entered the wearables market, however in a very short span of time, we have received a strong response from the market. Our newest 'ASW-11 Smartwatch' is designed for the smarter needs of today's generation. Devised for those on the go, this watch would replace your many expensive watches from the case and also play the role of fitness tracker - Didn't we say value for money? True testimony to it- Best in technology at best prices."

While the company seems to push the boundaries of the traditional art of watchmaking along with the technology involved, the company claims that the device not only shows the time but also comes with Bluetooth connectivity while further doubling as a fitness tracker. "The new product allows users to do so much more," the company sid in a statement.

The smartwatch has been designed to look good and comes with a broad rubber strap and a sleek

1.44-inch touchscreen. As per the company, the smartwatch has been developed with meticulous attention and boasts of minimal and elegant style.

Other Features Talking about some of the features of this smartwatch, this multifunctional watch will allow its users to accept or reject the call or snooze an alarm, set call or message reminders at the same time users can also create short reminders and to-do lists to manage their hectic schedule. This Ambrane smartwatch also packs in features like a stopwatch, a calendar, built-in microphone, and speakers as well as an anti-lost setting. Compatibility and more Moving on, this smartwatch is compatible with all Android smartphones. Users can also download the app to experience the watch's many exciting features. The smartwatch is backed by a 200mAh battery and the company claims that it delivers up to 2 days of battery life. When not connected to any smartphone, the smartwatch works as a standalone digital watch. As for the dimensions, the smartwatch measures 40X47X9.9 mm and it weighs 50 g. Price and Availability The new device will be available in Black color and can be purchased through all the leading retail and e-tail stores. The device is priced at Rs. 1,999 (MRP) and it comes with 1-year warranty.

