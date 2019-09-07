Ambrane Fitness Band AFB 38 Launched At Rs. 2,999 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Ambrane has launched its fitness band AFB 38 at Rs. 2,999 in India. The gadget flaunts a TFT LCD color screen which lets you read comfortably even in sunlight. It is available in black color option and can be availed from a couple of offline stores as well as online retailers, with plenty of offers.

Launch Offers

On buying the AFB-38 fitness band via Flipkart, you will get no-cost EMI options on both Bajaj Finserv EMI card above a balance of Rs. 4,499 and Flipkart Axis bank credit card. Other offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, and an extra 5% off on Axis bank buzz credit card.

Ambrane fitness band AFB 38 features

The fitness band is equipped with a lithium-polymer battery that claims to offer 7 days of standby time. It features a 24-hour dynamic advance heart rate monitor that will check your health statistics. Further, it has an Activity Tracker which scans over 18 activities including pedometer calculation, the number of calories burnt, and sleep detector. It comes with 11 sports modes and has an IP68 rating.

The fitness band offers continuous and advanced sedentary and goal completion reminder. It is compatible with notifications covering incoming calls, text messages, email alerts and other messaging alerts from Facebook, Whatsapp, and more. Besides, it has a camera remote shutter using which you can control your phone's camera. Lastly, it comes with "Anti-lost Feature" which helps in tracking your lost devices.

