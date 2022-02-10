Ambrane FitShot Zest Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched At Rs. 2,999; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Ambrane, which is known for its power banks, has announced a smartwatch named the Ambrane FitShot Zest in India. The key highlight of the smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling support. Other features include SpO2 monitoring, an official IP rating, smart notification, and many more.

Ambrane FitShot Zest Smartwatch Features

In terms of design, the AmbraneFit Shot Zest watch has a square-shaped dial that measures 1.7-inch. The display of the watch offers a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels and there is a crown button on the side. The watch also comes with 60+ cloud-based watch faces and 10 sports modes.

For battery, the Ambrane smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to seven days of usage on a single charge and it can be fully charged in 175 minutes. Moreover, the smartwatch offers real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, and menstrual cycle tracking. It also includes music and camera control, voice assistant support, and the smart notification feature that will allow users to check notifications directly from the watch.

It also lets users make and attend calls and supports Bluetooth V5.0. Besides, The AmbraneFitShot Zest smartwatch is IP67 certified for dust and water-resistant. Lastly, the wearable device will allow you to make customize the watch faces.

Ambrane FitShot Zest Smartwatch Price And Where To Buy?

As per the Flipkart listing, the Ambrane FitShot Zest smartwatch will cost Rs. 4,999 in India. However, the watch can now be purchased at a special price of Rs. 2,999 on Flipkart. Further, it is launched in black, blue, and pink color options. And the watch also comes with a one-year warranty.

Ambrane FitShot Zest Smartwatch: Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 2,999, the Ambrane FitShot Zest can be worth buying. You'll get Bluetooth calling feature along with SpO2 monitoring, and up to seven days. Since the price might increase later, in that case, you can go for the other brands like Noise, Realme, and so on.

Also, the recently launched Redmi Band Pro can also be a good alternative to the Ambrane FitShot Zest smartwatch which is launched at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 in India.

Best Mobiles in India