Ambrane Wise Roam With Up To 10 Days Battery Life Launched; Price & Specifications

Ambrane Wise Roam smartwatch has been launched in India. The device has been launched after the brand released the Ambrane Wise Eon in the country last month. The Ambrane Wise Roam is a budget wearable with support for Bluetooth calling capabilities, thanks to the built-in microphone and the speaker. The round smartwatch also offers more than 100 cloud-based watch faces.

Ambrane Wise Roam Features, Specifications

The Ambrane Wise Roam features a circular 1.28-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 240 and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch's display can be customized with more than 100 cloud-based watch faces. The wearable's screen can also be used to manage music and click photos on a compatible smartphone. The device has two circular buttons on the right side for navigation and a stainless steel frame.

The Ambrane Wise Roam comes with a handful of health-centric features. The smartwatch can monitor a wearer's heart rate 24x7. The smartwatch has a SpO2 sensor, blood pressure monitoring, high heart rate alert, menstrual tracking, and sleep monitoring among others. The wearable is capable of tracking more than 60 sports modes. There's also IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The Ambrane Wise Roam also has smart features like sedentary alerts, weather updates, alarms, timers, flashlight, and find my phone. The wearable has two built-in games for entertainment on the go. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running Android and iOS. The Wise Roam has a 260 mAh battery, which is touted to provide 10 days of battery life on a single charge. The battery can fully charge in two hours.

Ambrane Wise Roam Price In India, Availability, Colors

The Ambrane Wise Roam has been priced at Rs. 5,999. As part of the introductory offer, the wearable is being offered at a discounted price tag of Rs. 2,499. The smartwatch comes in three color variants - Black, Green, and Gray. The wearable can be purchased on the brand's website and the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

As for the Ambrane Wise Eon, the device arrived as one of the most affordable smartwatches with Bluetooth calling support. The wearable has a 1.69-inch square LCD display, a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate sensor, and blood pressure monitoring. The smartwatch is IP68 certified, has 60 sports mode tracking, and has up to 10 days of battery life. It comes in a single Black color variant and is priced at Rs. 1,999.

