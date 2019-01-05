ENGLISH

Apple patents biometric authentication methods for wearables

By

    While the iPhones use advanced biometric authentication methods like the FaceID and TouchID, Apple Watch users have missed out on these added security features. A new patent from Apple hints that it is going to change soon.

    Apple patents biometric authentication methods for wearables

     

    The patent explains the use of biometric sensors on the watch that can scan the user's wrist skin texture pattern. The device will be able to do this using "biometric sensing pixels." It would unlock the wrist as soon as they put it on the wrist.

    If the company goes ahead with this, it may install sensors on the wristband and the body of the watch. The sensors might include infrared sensors, electric field sensors, and others. These sensors will be used for biometric authentication.

    These sensors will authenticate a user's identity in different ways. The sensors will not only look at wearer's skin but will also be able to track electric fields and other elements. The infrared sensor will scan the user's hair which will make for an accurate reading.

    Well, this goes without saying that Apple filing this patent doesn't necessarily mean that the feature will make it to the Apple Watch. The company is said to be working on the next iteration of the Apple Watch, which is expected to see the light of day in September this year.

    Besides, Apple's another patent application revealed that there could be a foldable iPhone in the future. Apple filed for the patent in March 2018 and has now been publicly posted by the US Patent & Trademark Office.

    Read More About: apple wearables news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
