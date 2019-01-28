Apple removes support for Mi Bands from its iPhones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
If you are an iPhone user then you should probably throw your Mi band in a dustbin or sell it off on a re-commerce website. Apple with its latest update has stopped the Mi support on its iPhones which means iPhone users will be unable to pair their Mi bands with any iPhone models.
I have spotted this issue when I tried pairing my Mi Band 3 with the iPhone 6s Plus. At first, I thought that there is something wrong with the Bluetooth of the device then I restart the device several of times and still it was not searching the Mi Band 3.
Later on, when I tried paring the band with an Android smartphone I found that the band is working perfectly. Only it was not going with the iPhone Bluetooth. To ensure that there is something wrong with the support, I have tried paring the Mi band 3 with the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6s also but faced the same issue.
It seems that Apple has removed the support of Mi Bands from its iPhones after the latest update. The company might be doing this to increase the sale of Apple Watches. As we all know Mi band is one of the best affordable smart band which comes with loaded features like display time, call notification, battery percentage, messages and weather information.
We have tested the device when the iPhone was on iOS 12.1.2 version.