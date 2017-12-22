Apple reportedly prepping a smartwatch with built-in EKG heart monitor

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Apple is working on an Apple Watch model with a built-in EKG heart monitor. The company is said to bring the watch to the market next year.

Apple is currently prepping an advanced heart-monitoring feature that would be compatible with future models of the Apple Watch smartwatch, but not with the current ones; explains the report. While we have got no confirmation from Apple yet, if this report turns out be true, the company is planning to turn its smartwatches into medical devices that could end up saving people's lives.

As some of you may know, the Apple Watch smartwatch has a built-in basic heart monitor already. However, addition of the EKG heart monitor would take the device's functionality to the next level. EKG monitor helps in diagnosing a variety of cardiac problems.

"A version being tested requires users to squeeze the frame of the Apple Watch with two fingers from the hand that's not wearing the device, one of the people said. It then passes an imperceptible current across the person's chest to track electrical signals in the heart and detect any abnormalities like irregular heart rates," says the report.

However, the report also says that the development process for this watch is still ongoing, and Apple could change its mind anytime.

If you are not aware, Apple Watch users can already buy an FDA-approved EKG reader made by a startup called AliveCor Inc. that is built into the watch's strap. However, it costs around $200 and requires people to have an annual subscription to access all the features.