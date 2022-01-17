Apple's Alleged AR/VR Headset To Cost Over Rs. 1.5 Lacs; What Makes It So Expensive? News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple's long-rumored mixed reality headset now has a price tag. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, the AR/VR headgear might cost more than $2,000 in the United States. Although the price appears to be extremely excessive, Gurman believes that the pricey developments and components justify the exorbitant price. Apple has already charged a premium for its hardware, but with the headsets, the company is doing so due to "some of its internal technology."

When Will Apple's AR/VR Headset Be Available?

According to reports, the headset's release date might get delayed, as the headset has encountered a few development snags and may not be available until 2023, rather than 2022.

Apple To Power M1 Pro Chipset to Its AR/VR Headset

In terms of internals, Gurman believes the headsets will be powered by the M1 Pro chip. "I'd expect two processors within the gadget, including one on par with the M1 Pro in the MacBook Pro," Gurman said. When you throw in numerous displays, including super-high-resolution 8K panels, an interchangeable prescription lens option, and superior audio technologies, the expenditures start to pile up.

The primary argument for choosing an M1 Pro over an M1 is not CPU speed. It is the requirement for more advanced visuals. As you may know, the M1 features an eight-core GPU but the M1 Pro has 14 to 16 graphics cores."

As both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have previously stated, the rumored mixed reality headgear would focus on three areas: gaming, media consumption, and communication.

Potential Names For Apple's AR/VR Headset

Mark Gurman has made a few possibilities for the name of Apple's first AR/VR headset. The three potential names are Apple Vision, because it sounds futuristic, Apple Reality, and Apple Sight/iSight. It's possible that Apple will call it Apple Lens or Apple Goggles. As the launch date approaches, we can expect to learn more about the headset and its features.

According to rumors, the AR/VR headset would contain two to three displays. Two high-resolution 4K micro-OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch will be available. Sony is expected to supply the display components used by Apple.

There could potentially be a third, lower-quality AMOLED display. It's feasible that Apple will use the AMOLED panel for peripheral vision in situations when a lesser resolution would suffice.

Apple is adopting "Pancake" lenses, which enable a tiny and lightweight design. Pancake lenses are more expensive than Fresnel lenses, which are utilized in other VR headsets, but they result in a significantly slimmer device.

