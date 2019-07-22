Apple To Ditch OLED Panels In favor Of MicroLED With 2020 Apple Watch: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple might bring some substantial changes to its 2020 Apple Watch. According to Economic Daily News report, the company is in talks with Taiwanese display manufacturers to equip Apple Watch with microLED displays. This also means it is planning to ditch the LTPO OLED Retina display.

However, the report also suggests that the suppliers have refused to make any statement on thee matter, but one of the suppliers said that they are in talks with the US Smartwatch industry, which could be Apple.

The mass production of this microLED panel will take almost nine-months time until then users will have to make do with the OLED panel Apple Watches. The new smartwatch is expected to see the light of day in late 2020, and it would be the first-ever Apple product to sport microLED panels.

Apart from that, the report suggests that Apple is planning to introduce microLED display in future iPhones as well. Back in March 2018, Bloomberg reported that Apple is building a microLED panel near the Apple Park.

If this information turns out to be true then it will help in improving the battery life of the device since the microLED panels are power-efficient and consume less power as compared to the OLED ones.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch managed to save the life of a 48-year-old Paul Hutton. He was receiving multiple low resting heart rate warnings from his smartwatch, later he discovered that he was suffering from ventricular bigeminy.

Doctors addressed the heart condition with cardiac ablation surgery and cured him before the situation got out of hand. According to a 9to5Mac report, after the surgery, Hutton was checking his heart rate on his Apple Watch and everything was perfect. This is not the first time the smartwatch has saved a life.

Let's see when the company is planning to introduce the microLED panels on its smartwatch and iPhones to make them even better and power-efficient.

