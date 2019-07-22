ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple To Ditch OLED Panels In favor Of MicroLED With 2020 Apple Watch: Report

    By
    |

    Apple might bring some substantial changes to its 2020 Apple Watch. According to Economic Daily News report, the company is in talks with Taiwanese display manufacturers to equip Apple Watch with microLED displays. This also means it is planning to ditch the LTPO OLED Retina display.

    Apple To Ditch OLED Panels In favor Of MicroLED With 2020 Apple Watch

     

    However, the report also suggests that the suppliers have refused to make any statement on thee matter, but one of the suppliers said that they are in talks with the US Smartwatch industry, which could be Apple.

    The mass production of this microLED panel will take almost nine-months time until then users will have to make do with the OLED panel Apple Watches. The new smartwatch is expected to see the light of day in late 2020, and it would be the first-ever Apple product to sport microLED panels.

    Apart from that, the report suggests that Apple is planning to introduce microLED display in future iPhones as well. Back in March 2018, Bloomberg reported that Apple is building a microLED panel near the Apple Park.

    If this information turns out to be true then it will help in improving the battery life of the device since the microLED panels are power-efficient and consume less power as compared to the OLED ones.

    Meanwhile, Apple Watch managed to save the life of a 48-year-old Paul Hutton. He was receiving multiple low resting heart rate warnings from his smartwatch, later he discovered that he was suffering from ventricular bigeminy.

    Doctors addressed the heart condition with cardiac ablation surgery and cured him before the situation got out of hand. According to a 9to5Mac report, after the surgery, Hutton was checking his heart rate on his Apple Watch and everything was perfect. This is not the first time the smartwatch has saved a life.

     

    Let's see when the company is planning to introduce the microLED panels on its smartwatch and iPhones to make them even better and power-efficient.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple watch smartwatch apple news
    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue