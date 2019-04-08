Apple Watch once again saves a user's life by detecting abnormal heart activity News oi-Karan Sharma Apple Watch once again saved a user's life by detecting abnormal heart activity. Here are the details on the story.

Apple Watch always turns out to be a lifesaver for a lot of users and now one more incident has been reported by a Watch users who posted his story on Reddit how the smartwatch saved his life. In his post, the user shared how an irregular heartbeat alerted by the device. After receiving the notification he immediately called the emergency service.

The moment the emergency service arrived his body already went into shock. He was absolutely fine before receiving the notification.

"Called ER, when they arrived, they found me in serious trouble. The body went into shock, got rushed to the hospital in a stretcher, and got taken into trauma. I felt totally fine before everything happened, and then notifications, and then BAM, everything goes nuts.

When I was picked up by the paramedics, I was suffering tachycardia, they gave me an IV and put me on oxygen, and applied EAD pads to my torso. Fortunately, they never needed to be used, but I passed out in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Woke up in a hospital bed," reads the Reddit post.

The doctors at the hospital examined him with an ECG and reported that all the chamber of the heart were beating perfectly fine, but at an abnormally fast rate.

Doctors diagnosed the Apple Watch user with supraventricular tachycardia, and now he is good to meet the cardiologist for his better health.

This is not the first time Apple Watch has saved a life, back in 2018 there are a lot of similar cases which the smartwatch notify the users in advance which helped them to take medical emergencies.