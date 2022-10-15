Apple Watch SE 2 Available at Massive Discount on Amazon; How to Get it News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

As an extension of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the online retailer is hosting the Extra Happiness Days Sale. During this sale, you can get your hands on the Apple Watch SE 2 at a massive discount. The wearable was launched for Rs. 29,999, but can now be purchased at a discounted price with bank discounts and exchange offers.

The online retailer Amazon has teamed up with partner banks to provide partner discounts on purchases made using credit cards during the Extra Happiness Days Sale. Also, it offers no-cost EMI payment options. Check out how to get the Apple Watch SE 2 at a lucrative discount during the ongoing sale.

How to Get Discounts on Apple Watch SE 2?

The Apple Watch SE 2 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 24,999 as a part of the ongoing festival season sale. This is a Rs. 5,000 discount from its actual price. In addition, you will get an additional discount of Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions and Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions by using an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank, or Citibank credit card for the purchase.

Amazon also offers a no-cost EMI payment option for up to six months on the smartwatch. To make the deal sweeter, Amazon lets you trade in your old smartphone or tablet and get up to Rs. 13,300 exchange discount.

Should You Buy Apple Watch SE 2?

Notably, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the second generation model of the affordable smartwatch. It was announced recently alongside the iPhone 14 and features an all-new Apple S8 chipset, which is touted to be faster than its predecessor. Besides, it borrows the crash detection feature from the Apple Series 8. The smartwatch comes in two variants -- 40mm and 44mm aluminum frames, and three colors -- Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.

If you were looking for an Apple smartwatch, then you can buy the Watch SE 2 at a discount, which will take it to nearly Rs. 20,000 during the sale. Given that it is faster than its predecessor, you will be able to get an affordable wearable from Apple to team up with your iPhone.

