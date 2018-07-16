Apple Watch Series 3 with $50 discount at Best Buy

Apple's most recent smartwatch -the Apple Watch Series 3- is once again back on sale in the United States. Although the discount is not that exciting, this is the one of the highest we have ever noticed. Best Buy is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for $50 lesser than the regular price.

It's worth mentioning that the Best Buy offer has both the GPS and cellular models on sale with a discounted price at $279, exactly $50cheaper than the MSRP. The discount amount will be $50 no matter which model you are choosing (38mm / 42mm, cellular / GPS), you could pay up to $379.

If the user doesn't want to pay the full price of the smartwatch, then he/she can activate it with AT&T and pay $17.95 per month for the next 20 months, this will also save exactly $50. But if you are willing to pay the full amount then you can also activate with Verizon.

Along with the $50 discount, Best Buy is also providing free shipping for the Apple Watch Series 3. This could be a good deal for people who don't want to wait for the next-generation Apple Watch.

Just to recall, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a red button on it and the display doubles as the antenna. The smartwatch has a microphone which will allow users to make and answer calls.

Under the hood, the device comes with a dual-core processor that can render up to 70 percent higher performance. This was the first time, Siri can talk on the new Apple Watch. For Bluetooth and Cellular connectivity, the device comes with an Apple W2 chip which is 50 percent more power efficient.

In addition, the smartwatch is capable of measure heart rate, resting rate, recovery rate and more. So if you are a fitness freak or health conscious, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a perfect buy for you.

Source