Apple Watch Series 4 awarded for its brilliant display panel News oi-Karan Sharma Apple Watch Series 4 win the Display of the year award for its brilliant display panel. All you need to know.

Apple launched its Watch Series 4 back in September last year and now it has been awarded as the Displays of the Year by The Society for Information Display (SID). The new title to the Watch Series 4 is announced during the 2019 Display Industry Awards which is a yearly symposium and trade show. Apple once again proved its potential and stated that they are the best in class.

"The annual Display Industry Awards luncheon is always a much-anticipated highlight of Display Week because it allows us to showcase the high-quality, innovative work that is taking place in the display industry at every level - from components to end products," Pr Newswire quoted Wei Chen, Chair of the Display Industry Awards Committee for SID.

"This year's winners reflect the breadth and depth of recent product development and technology innovation necessary to support the relentless pace of consumer and industrial electronics evolution," he added.

According to the report, the Apple Watch Series 4 was entitled with the Display of the Year because it uses OLED display which is 30 per cent larger than the previous model without increasing the size of the dial. Moreover, it also features the latest technology which is known as LTPO which improves the efficiency of the device and delivers better battery life than the earlier models.

Just to recall last year, Apple iPhone X and iPad Pro was the one who received the "Displays of the Year" awards. This year only Apple Watch Series 4 received the award. Apart from Apple, Samsung also receives the award for "The Wall" modular microLED 8K display, and Sony also receives the award for its Crystal LED Display System which features microLED technology which delivers an ultra-fast video response time with a 120-Hz refresh rate.