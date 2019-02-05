AQ-FIT W8 smartwatch with IP68 certification launched in India

Technology startup AQ-Fit smart fitness brand is all set to launch a new smartwatch. W8 introduction boosts demand for customized watches on the market.

Key features of the watch are:

24 hours of Health monitoring( heart rate, Blood Pressure, Sedentary, SPO2 etc)

Pedometer, calorie monitoring, multiple sports mode trackers

Smart app updating social media

Call / Message / alarm notification

The material used to build the W8 is Zinc Magnesium, Silicon. The time for charging its battery is two hours that lasts for 5 days. It can be connected through Bluetooth on your mobile phone by downloading its Da Fit app.

The AQ-Fit uses a waterproof material and the watch parts are convenient and removable for cleaning. The power consumption is reduced by 50% with 40% higher chipset capability. The W8 smartwatch claims to be extremely accurate. This is expected to be a great hit in the watch production. W8 is available at all online website shopping portal such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Shopclues.

Smartwatches have been in the market for a past couple of years, but never really took off properly. If the new research from Gartner is to be believed, worldwide shipments of wearables with reach 225 million in 2019, an increase of 25.8 percent from 2018.