Bingo Technologies launches its new range of fitness bands

Consumer electronics accessories player Bingo Technologies, has unveiled its new range of fitness bands on Saturday F 1 and F2 waterproof fitness bands that are compatible with all devices featuring Android and iOS through Bluetooth 4.0 and below.

Bingo F1 & F2 Fitness Bands are water and dust proof, making it a perfect fitness accessory for everyday use and in all weather conditions.

Priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,699, respectively, Bingo 'F1' and 'F2' are loaded with features that allow users to track their health patterns and communication needs.

"The 'F1' and 'F2' fitness bands are designed for Indian weather conditions with its water and dust-proof features," said Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies, in a statement.

"An array of fitness related features aim to enhance the existing routines of consumers and encourage new users to live a healthy and fulfilling life," he added.

The fitness bands have a battery capacity of 70 mAh which when fully charged can run up to 300 hours.

The devices also include features like call and SMS notification, heart-rate sensor and sleep monitor.

The product comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty and is available at all leading e-commerce sites