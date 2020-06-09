Boat AirDopes 441 Wireless Earphones Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat has recently launched its latest headset - Boat AirDopes 411 true wireless earphones. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,499 and it is now available for purchase on Amazon. The company also offers a one-year warranty on the Boat AirDopes 411.

The new earphones are offered in five color variants - Raging Red, Active Black, Bumblebee Yellow, Spirit Lime, and Sporty Blue. But only Raging Red, Active Black is currently available and the remaining three are said to be launched in the coming weeks. The earphones also come with modern specifications and features.

Boat AirDopes 441 Features

The Boat AirDopes 441 features a 6mm dynamic driver. The earphones are an IPX7 rated for sweat and water resistance which can be used easily during any kinds of outdoor and fitness activities. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 support and USB Type-C charging. The earphones last up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Boat AirDopes 441 is the latest product from the AirDopes range of wireless earphones that comes with affordable price as well as advanced features.

The earbuds pack with a 35 mAh battery and it measures 7 x 3.8 x 3cm and weight of 49.9 grams. It is expected to compete with the recently launched Redmi Earbud S. However, the Boat's headset is a bit more expensive than the Redmi Earbud S.

However, the Boat's headset brings features like USB Type-C charging and massive battery life as well as better water resistance. The headset also has a feature called 'Insta Wake N' pair which will help you to connect quickly when one opens the charging case lid.

