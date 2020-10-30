Boat Storm Smartwatch Next Sale Set For November 12: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat has recently introduced its first smartwatch called the Boat Storm. The budget-friendly smartwatch has just finished its first sale yesterday (October 29) and the company claims to have sold 10,000 units in just 30 seconds. The next flash sale of the Boat Storm will take place on November 12 on Flipkart and Boat's website.

Boat Storm Watch Price In India And Sale Offers

The price of the Boat Storm has been set at Rs 1,999. However, it seems an introductory price as both Flipkart and Boat's website has mentioned the original price as Rs. 5,990. It is offered in black and blue color options and the watch is currently listed on the e-commerce site with the 'Notify Me' option. It will go for its next sale at 12 pm (noon) on November 12.

You also get multiple offers on Flipkart while buying the Boat Storm smartwatch. There is a 10 percent off with using Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

What Boat Storm Smartwatch Offers?

The smartwatch features removable silicone straps and offers nine sports modes including running, walking, swimming, hiking, climbing, workout, treadmill, yoga, and biking. Besides, you get more than 100 downloadable watch faces with OTA update. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch touch 2.5D curved touch screen display and has a metal body. As per Boat, the smartwatch has up to 10 days of battery life and 30 days of standby time. It is also 5ATM rated for water resistance up to 50m underwater.

The Boat Storm has a 24/7 heart-rate monitor and an inbuilt SPO2 (real-time blood oxygen level) monitoring system. Furthermore, the smartwatch has Spo2 sensor for real-time blood oxygen monitoring, a 24/7 heart-rate monitor. It has also a menstruation cycle tracker that predicts your cycle and health.

Should You Buy?

If you are a first buyer and don't want to spend a huge amount you can definitely pick the boat Storm smartwatch. However, if you want more sports mode you can go for the Realme Watch which is selling in the country for Rs. 2,999 and also offers a slightly bigger screen.

