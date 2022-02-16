Boat Watch Blaze India Launch Soon; Key Specs Revealed Via Amazon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat is continuing to cater new TWS and smartwatches for users. The brand is now gearing up to launch a new smartwatch named the Boat Watch Blaze in the country. The launch date of the upcoming smartwatch is still under wraps. However, the Amazon listing has revealed the key specs and design of the Boat Watch Blaze. This means it will go on sale via Amazon India.

Boat Watch Blaze Features Revealed

Amazon has made a dedicated microsite for the Boat Watch Blaze to confirm its key specs ahead of the official announcement. In terms of design, the watch will have a square-shaped module and slim metal design with a 2.5D curved display. It will have a super sleek 11mm watch body and two buttons on the side.

Coming to the features, it is confirmed to sport a 1.75-inch display which will offer 320 x 385 screen resolution and a brightness of 500 nits. The wearable will be powered by the Apollo 3 Blue Plus SoC which is said to make the transition smoother, the interface 25% faster, and the watch's performance more efficient.

Like other smartwatches, the Boat Watch Blaze will also offer heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It will come with 100+ watch faces and 14 sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, cycling, hiking, rowing, cricket, basketball, and many more.

Moreover, the upcoming Boat wearable will offer up to 10 days of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge will allow you to use the watch for one day. Besides, it will come with notification alerts and a quick reply feature. Other aspects will include 3ATM dust, water and splash resistance, sedentary and hydration alerts. Lastly, the Boat Watch Blaze will be available in multiple color options including red, black, and blue.

Boat Watch Blaze Expected Pricing In India

The pricing and launch date are yet to be announced. Looking at the features, we expect it might come at around Rs. 4,000 in the country. However, it will be better to take it as a hint. Additionally, we expect the launch date will soon reveal via Amazon listing.

