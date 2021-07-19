Boat Watch Delta With 300+ Watch Faces Launched At Rs. 2,499; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat has announced the launch of a new smartwatch named the Watch Delta. The watch comes with an affordable price tag and features of the Boat Watch Delta including the SpO2 Sensor, smart notification feature, 7-days battery, and much more. Further, the straps will be available in three color variants - red, black, and grey.

Boat Watch Delta Features

The Boat Watch Delta has a 1.3-inch Full-touch LCD round display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, a button on the right edge, and a dynamic 3D user interface. One can get more than 300 watch faces which is one of the key highlights in this price range.

Like other smartwatches, the Watch Delta also supports a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. There is a total of eight active sports modes including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, and swimming. Moreover, the smartwatch packs a 250 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to seven days of battery life and a standby time of 15-20 days. It takes to charge the full battery two hours.

The watch is also IP68 certified for dust and water-resistant and will show you instant notifications for calls or SMS. Other features include sedentary reminders, music control, alarms, weather forecasts, and so on.

Boat Watch Delta Price, Availability, And Offers

The Boat Watch Delta has been announced at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499. However, the original price tag is mentioned at Rs. 5,990. It can be purchased via Flipkart and the Boat's official site.

The e-commerce site is offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card's first-time transaction, and among others. The watch also comes with one year warranty from the date of purchase.

Boat Watch Delta: Should You Buy

The Boat Watch Delta offers decent features for an asking price of Rs. 2,499. However, if the price will go up later it would not be a good pick. The smartwatch skips some features like the call reply feature and an in-built GPS which one can expect in this price range. All in all, if you are looking for a smartwatch for normal day-to-day usage with great battery life then can consider the Boat Watch Delta.

